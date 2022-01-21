“Big City Greens” Renewed For Fourth Season, Movie Musical Coming to Disney Channel and Disney+

Disney Channel’s #1 TV Show, Big City Greens, has been renewed for a fourth season, and will also get their very own movie musical set for the network and Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Chris and Shane Houghton, the creators and executive producers of the animated comedy Big City Greens, Disney’s #1 show, will join the echelon of format-leaping creative talent as their popular series spins off a movie musical for Disney Channel and Disney+.

Disney’s #1 show, will join the echelon of format-leaping creative talent as their popular series spins off a movie musical for Disney Channel and Disney+. Big City Greens also received a fourth season order from Disney Channel, tallying more than 100 episodes for the Daytime Emmy-winning and Annie Award-nominated comedy.

also received a fourth season order from Disney Channel, tallying more than 100 episodes for the Daytime Emmy-winning and Annie Award-nominated comedy. The third season of Big City Greens continues on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 9:00 a.m. EST/PST), on Disney Channel. The third season kicked off late last year with a special Halloween episode

continues on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 9:00 a.m. EST/PST), on Disney Channel. The third season kicked off late last year with a special The Houghton humor and creativity are also on display in two short-form Disney Channel series, Broken Karaoke and Random Rings . each featuring characters from Big City Greens.

and . each featuring characters from The series is influenced by the Houghton’s childhood in the small rural town of St. Johns, Michigan, with locations and characters inspired by their real-life family members and townsfolk and their experiences upon departing rural farmland for college in big cities. Big City Greens premiered in 2018, and in 2021, the Houghtons entered into an overall deal at Disney Television Animation.

premiered in 2018, and in 2021, the Houghtons entered into an overall deal at Disney Television Animation. Big City Greens stars Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani ( Scandal, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ) as Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington ( How I Met Your Mother ) as Tilly Green and Bob Joles ( Puss in Boots ) as Bill Green.

stars Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani ( ) as Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington ( ) as Tilly Green and Bob Joles ( ) as Bill Green. Big City Greens is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television: “Chris, Shane and their crew made this decision an easy one because they consistently turn their wellspring of bold ideas into entertainment that connects with kids and families and appeals to fans of animation everywhere. They’re an important part of our TV animation studio which, guided by Meredith Roberts and her outstanding team, is key to our group’s creative footprint and success. Whether I’m at work or at home with my family, I join the millions of viewers around the world who are looking forward to all that ‘Big City Greens’ has in store for us.