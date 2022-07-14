Alfonso Ribeiro Joins “Dancing With the Stars” Season 31 as Co-Host Along with Tyra Banks

Alfonso Ribeiro will be joining Tyra Banks in hosting Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars.

along with Tyra Banks. You may know Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton Banks from the popular ’90s sitcom, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air .

. Ribeiro has previous experience with the show, having won Season 19 with his dance partner Witney Carson in 2014.

He also made an appearance as a guest judge in season 21 when he filled in for longtime host Tom Bergeron for an episode.

This is the second time that Ribeiro has joined the show that has been previously hosted by Bergeron after taking over on America’s Funniest Home Videos in 2015.

in 2015. The announcement of Ribeiro as a co-host is just one of the several changes that the show will be making this upcoming season.

Back in April, it was announced that the show would move from ABC to Disney+.

The judges for Season 31 will be Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

The premiere date has yet to be announced.

BBC Studios Los Angeles produces Dancing With the Stars.

Alfonso Ribeiro: “ Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

“ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.” Tyra Banks: “I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him. Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”