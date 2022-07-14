Dean Fleischer-Camp Set to Direct Disney’s Live Action “Lilo & Stitch” Adaptation

Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, which is currently in theaters, has been tapped to direct Disney’s latest live action adaptation, Lilo & Stitch.

  • As reported by Deadline, Disney’s next live action adaptation in the works is a remake of 2002’s Lilo & Stitch.
  • The film told of the friendship formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.
  • Fleischer-Camp, who is experiencing success with Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, has been tapped as director.
  • Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.
  • Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in negotiations to write the script.
  • It’s unknown at this time whether the film is being developed for a theatrical or Disney+ release.
  • You can of course stream the original Lilo & Stitch on Disney+.

