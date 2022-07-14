Dean Fleischer-Camp Set to Direct Disney’s Live Action “Lilo & Stitch” Adaptation

Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, which is currently in theaters, has been tapped to direct Disney’s latest live action adaptation, Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

As reported by Deadline Lilo & Stitch .

. The film told of the friendship formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.

Fleischer-Camp, who is experiencing success with Marcel The Shell With Shoes On , has been tapped as director.

, has been tapped as director. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in negotiations to write the script.

It’s unknown at this time whether the film is being developed for a theatrical or Disney+

You can of course stream the original Lilo & Stitch on Disney+.

More Disney Movie News: