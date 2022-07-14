Dean Fleischer-Camp Set to Direct Disney’s Live Action “Lilo & Stitch” Adaptation

Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, which is currently in theaters, has been tapped to direct Disney’s latest live action adaptation, Lilo & Stitch.
What’s Happening:
- As reported by Deadline, Disney’s next live action adaptation in the works is a remake of 2002’s Lilo & Stitch.
- The film told of the friendship formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.
- Fleischer-Camp, who is experiencing success with Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, has been tapped as director.
- Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.
- Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in negotiations to write the script.
- It’s unknown at this time whether the film is being developed for a theatrical or Disney+ release.
- You can of course stream the original Lilo & Stitch on Disney+.
More Disney Movie News:
- Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios will be sharing some never-before-seen footage, shows, and experiences at D23 Expo 2022 on September 9th through 11th in Anaheim, California.
- Disney Original Documentary has released the official trailer and key art for Mija, the award-winning feature documentary debut from director Isabel Castro.
- Daniel Kaluuya will not be reprising his role in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now