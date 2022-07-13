Daniel Kaluuya Not Reprising His Role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

According to Variety, Daniel Kaluuya will not be reprising his role in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
What’s Happening:
- Kaluuya played W’Kabi in 2018’s Black Panther, the best friend and confidant to T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and the head of security for the Border Tribe.
- Variety’s sources confirmed that Kaluuya was asked to return, but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film Nope.
- Production on Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, wrapped in March, and the film is set to debut on November 11th.
- Following the death of Boseman in 2020, Marvel decided not to recast the role of T’Challa. The sequel will instead explore other characters from the world of Black Panther, while also honoring the legacy Boseman left behind.
- Though it had been confirmed that original film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett would return, Kaluuya’s status in the second film had been unclear until now.
- Wakanda Forever also stars Dominique Thorne as a genius inventor, as well as Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta in undisclosed roles.
More Marvel News:
