Hailee Steinfeld Reportedly Returning as Kate Bishop in Upcoming MCU Projects

In a post on Deadline talking about Marvel Studios Emmy Nominations, an interesting note was made about the potential return of a new fan-favorite, Kate Bishop.
What’s Happening:
- The multi-talented Hailee Steinfeld portrayed Kate Bishop in last year’s Disney+ series Hawkeye.
- In the series, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.
- While it has not been officially confirmed, Deadline’s sources say that there are plans for Steinfeld to reprise the role of Kate Bishop in other MCU projects going forward.
- Could that mean an appearance in Hawkeye spinoff series Echo, featuring the return of Alaqua Cox’s character, or perhaps another series or even film?
- Check out the full list of 2022 Emmy Nominations featuring Marvel, Star Wars, Hulu, and more from across The Walt Disney Company.
More Marvel News:
- Alden Ehrenreich is set for an unknown key role in Ironheart, which stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
- Our own Kyle Burbank got to explore the latest addition to Disneyland Paris, Avengers Campus, and shared some of his first impressions.
- Marvel has a new Captain America and now a director for their next Captain America film. Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah has been tapped to direct Captain America 4.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now