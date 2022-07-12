Hailee Steinfeld Reportedly Returning as Kate Bishop in Upcoming MCU Projects

In a post on Deadline talking about Marvel Studios Emmy Nominations, an interesting note was made about the potential return of a new fan-favorite, Kate Bishop.

What’s Happening:

The multi-talented Hailee Steinfeld portrayed Kate Bishop in last year’s Disney+ series Hawkeye .

In the series, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

While it has not been officially confirmed, Deadline’s sources say that there are plans for Steinfeld to reprise the role of Kate Bishop in other MCU projects going forward.

Could that mean an appearance in Hawkeye spinoff series Echo , featuring the return of Alaqua Cox’s character, or perhaps another series or even film?

spinoff series Echo, featuring the return of Alaqua Cox's character, or perhaps another series or even film?

