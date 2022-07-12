Hailee Steinfeld Reportedly Returning as Kate Bishop in Upcoming MCU Projects

In a post on Deadline talking about Marvel Studios Emmy Nominations, an interesting note was made about the potential return of a new fan-favorite, Kate Bishop.

What’s Happening:

  • The multi-talented Hailee Steinfeld portrayed Kate Bishop in last year’s Disney+ series Hawkeye.
  • In the series, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.
  • While it has not been officially confirmed, Deadline’s sources say that there are plans for Steinfeld to reprise the role of Kate Bishop in other MCU projects going forward.
  • Could that mean an appearance in Hawkeye spinoff series Echo, featuring the return of Alaqua Cox’s character, or perhaps another series or even film?
  • Check out the full list of 2022 Emmy Nominations featuring Marvel, Star Wars, Hulu, and more from across The Walt Disney Company.

