2022 Emmy Nominations Announced This Morning, Our List of Nominations for the Walt Disney Company

This morning, actors J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero took to the stage for a special livestream announcing the nominations for the 74th Emmys.
The Emmys will air on NBC Live on Monday, September 12th and will also stream live on Peacock.
Here are the nominees for the 2022 Emmys that represent the various arms of the Walt Disney Company:
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
- Atlanta • FX • FX Productions
- Donald Glover as Earn
- The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
- Nicholas Hoult as Peter/Pugachev
- Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
- Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage
- Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
- Martin Short as Oliver Putnam
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Under The Banner Of Heaven • FX • FX Productions
- Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre
- Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix
- Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
- Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues
- The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
- Elle Fanning as Catherine The Great
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
- Lily James as Pamela Anderson
- Impeachment: American Crime Story • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
- Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp
- The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
- Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- Will Poulter as Billy Cutler
- Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
- Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier
- Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle
- Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Janelle James as Ava Coleman
- Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum
- Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- Mare Winningham as Diane Mallum
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
- Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
- Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
- Only Murders In The Building • Double Time • Hulu • 20th Television
- Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- Words With Ike (Cake) • FX • FX Productions
- Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
- Moon Knight • The Friendly Type • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu
- What If…? • What If… T'Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa
- Archer • London Time • FX • FX Productions
- Jessica Walter as Malory Archer
- What If…? • What If… Ultron Won? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
- Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
- Mark Cuban, Host
- Barbara Corcoran, Host
- Lori Greiner, Host
- Robert Herjavec, Host
- Daymond John, Host
- Kevin O'Leary, Host
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
- What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
- Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
- Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Outstanding Television Movie
- Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+ • Mandeville Films
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
- The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
- Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX • The New York Times and Left/Right
- We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
- The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+ • Nutopia for National Geographic and Disney+
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
- Changing The Game • Hulu • Hulu, Superfilms Productions, Foton Pictures, Glanzrock Productions
- Alex Schmider, Produced by Clare Tucker, Produced by
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
- Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Animated Program
- Bob's Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television
- The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television
- Marvel’s What If…? • What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
- Star Wars: Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.
- When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Quinta Brunson, Written by
- Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television
- Steve Martin, Written by
- John Hoffman, Written by
- What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions
- Sarah Naftalis, Written by
- What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions
- Stefani Robinson, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- Danny Strong, Written by
- The Dropout • I'm In A Hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
- Elizabeth Meriwether, Written for Television by
- Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
- Sarah Burgess, Written by
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
- The Great • Wedding • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
- Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer
- Emma Painter, Art Director
- Monica Alberte, Set Decorator
- Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Kasra Farahani, Production Designer
- Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director
- Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television
- Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director
- Rich Murray, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
- Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
- Stephan Olson, Production Designer
- Raf Lydon, Art Director
- Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator
- The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
- David Korins, Production Designer Margaux Lapresle, Art Director
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Wendy O'Brien, CSA, Casting by
- Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
- Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting
- The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
- Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by
- Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by
- Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
- Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by
- Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
- Dancing With The Stars • Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
- Daniella Karagach, Choreographer
- The Oscars • Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
- Fatima Robinson, Choreographer
- Step Into… The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • Routine: Moulin Rouge "Roxanne" • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television
- Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer
- Derek Hough, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
- The Conners • The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment
- Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
- How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television
- Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
- Loki • Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography
- Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
- McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
- Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography
- We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production
- Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography
Outstanding Period Costumes
- The Great • Five Days • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
- Sharon Long, Costume Designer
- Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor
- Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
- Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
- Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer
- Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Christine Wada, Costume Designer
- Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor
- Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer
- Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer
- Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor
- Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer
- What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions
- Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer
- Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
- black-ish • That's What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature
- Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer
- Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor
- Only Murders In The Building • Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu • 20th Television
- Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor
- Pam & Tommy • Destroyer Of Worlds • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
- Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor
- Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
- Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions
- Hiro Murai, Directed by
- Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
- Cherien Dabis, Directed by
- Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television
- Jamie Babbit, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- Danny Strong, Directed by
- The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
- Michael Showalter, Directed by
- The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
- Francesca Gregorini, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
- Peter Jackson, Directed by
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
- Only Murders In The Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu • 20th Television
- JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor
- Only Murders In The Building • Open And Shut • Hulu • 20th Television
- Julie Monroe, Editor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
- How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu • 20th Television
- Sue Federman, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor
- Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor
- Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
- Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
- The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
- Jabez Olssen, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
- Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
- Michael Swingler, Editor
- Tony Diaz, Additional Editor
- Matt Edwards, Additional Editor Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX • 20th Television
- Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist
- Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist
- black-ish • That's What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature
- Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist
- Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist
- Stacey Morris, Hairstylist
- Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist
- Dominique Evans, Barber Lionel Brown, Hairstylist
- Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
- Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist
- Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist
- Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist
- Lauren Kress, Hairstylist
- Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
- Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
- Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist
- Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist George Guzman, Hairstylist
- Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
- Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
- Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer Joe Holdman, Lighting Director Nate Files, Lighting Director
- Matt McAdam, Lighting Director
Outstanding Main Title Design
- Candy • Hulu • UCP and 20th Television
- Ronnie Koff, Creative Director
- Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director
- Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
- Rob Slychuk, Animator
- Nader Husseini, Animator Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer
- Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
- Lisa Bolan, Creative Director
- Tnaya Witmer, Designer
- Laura Perez, Designer
- James Hurlburt, Animator
- Evan Larimore, Animator
- Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX • 20th Television
- Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist
- Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist
- Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist
- Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist
- Gage Munster, Makeup Artist
- Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist
- Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist
- Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist
- American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television
- Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
- Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
- Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
- Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist
- Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
- Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist
- KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
- Angela Moos, Makeup Artist
- Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist
- Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
- David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist
- Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist
- Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist
- Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist
- Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist
- Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist
- Bill Myer, Makeup Artist
- Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Wilderness • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
- Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer
- Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer
- Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist
- Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist
- Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Natalie Holt, Composer
- Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
- Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Hesham Nazih, Composer
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
- The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- David Acord, Sound Editor
- Angela Ang, Sound Editor
- Ryan Cota, Sound Editor
- Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor
- David Collins, Sound Editor
- Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor
- Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
- Margie O'Malley, Foley Artist
- Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
- Sean England, Foley Artist
- Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor
- Steve Slanec, Sound Editor
- Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor
- Adam Kopald, Sound Editor
- Joel Raabe, Sound Editor
- Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
- Ed Hamilton, Music Editor
- Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor
- Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
- John Roesch, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
- What We Do In The Shadows • The Escape • FX • FX Productions
- Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor
- Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
- David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor
- John Guentner, Foley Editor
- Sam Lewis, Foley Editor
- Steve Griffen, Music Editor
- Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
- American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television
- Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
- Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor
- David Beadle, Dialogue Editor
- Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor
- Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor
- Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor
- Sean McGuire, Music Editor
- Noel Vought, Foley Artist
- Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor
- Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor
- Matt Hartman, Sound Editor
- Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor
- Tim Farrell, Sound Editor
- Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
- Joel Raabe, Sound Editor
- Ian Chase, Sound Editor
- Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
- Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor
- Carl Sealove, Music Editor
- Dan O'Connell, Foley Artist
- John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
- The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
- Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor
- Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor
- Matt Stutter, Sound Editor
- Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor
- Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor
- Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor
- Simon Riley, Foley Artist
- McCartney 3, 2, 1 • The People We Loved Were Loving Us! • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
- Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor
- Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor
- Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor
- E. Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor
- Kim Foscato, Sound Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Dopesick • Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
- Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer
- Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
- Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer
- Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
- Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
- Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer
- Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer
- Pam & Tommy • The Master Beta • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
- Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer
- Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
- Juan Cisneros, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
- Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
- Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer
- Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
- Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer
- What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions
- Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
- Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer
- Rob Beal, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
- The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
- Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer
- Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer
- Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer
- Giles Martin, Music Mixer
- McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
- Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
- Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
- The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor
- Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
- Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor
- Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor
- Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
- John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor
- Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
- Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor
- Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
- Hawkeye • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator
- Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator
- What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions
- Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator
- JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator
- Moon Knight • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator
- Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
- Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer
- Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer
- Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer
- Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer
- Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Daren Nop, Stunt Performer
- Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer
- Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer
- Sara Leal, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
- American Idol • Disney Night • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
- Charles Ciup, Technical Director
- David Bernstein, Technical Director
- Bettina Levesque, Camera
- Bert Atkinson, Camera
- Damien Tuffereau, Camera
- Rob Palmer, Camera
- Bruce Green, Camera
- Daryl Studebaker, Camera
- Mike Carr, Camera
- Jofre Rosero, Camera
- Nathanial Havholm, Camera
- Easter Xua, Camera
- Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera
- Ed Horton, Camera
- Brian Reason, Camera
- Keith Dicker, Camera
- Adam Margolis, Camera
- Ron Lehman, Camera
- Christopher Gray, Video Control
- Luke Chantrell, Video Control
- Dancing With The Stars • Horror Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
- Charles Ciup, Technical Director
- Christine Salomon, Technical Director
- Brian Reason, Camera
- Bettina Levesque, Camera
- Daryl Studebaker, Camera
- Bruce Green, Camera
- Bert Atkinson, Camera
- Nat Havholm, Camera
- Ron Lehman, Camera
- Mike Carr, Camera
- Adam Margolis, Camera
- Damien Tuffereau, Camera
- Easter Xua, Camera
- Derek Pratt, Camera
- Mark Koonce, Camera
- Allen Merriweather, Camera
- Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera
- Luke Chantrell, Video Control
- Ed Moore, Video Control