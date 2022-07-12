2022 Emmy Nominations Announced This Morning, Our List of Nominations for the Walt Disney Company

This morning, actors J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero took to the stage for a special livestream announcing the nominations for the 74th Emmys.

The Emmys will air on NBC Live on Monday, September 12th and will also stream live on Peacock.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 Emmys that represent the various arms of the Walt Disney Company:

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Atlanta • FX Donald Glover as Earn

• The Great • Hulu Nicholas Hoult as Peter/Pugachev

• Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

• Hulu • 20th Television Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Under The Banner Of Heaven • FX • FX Productions Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre

• FX • FX Productions Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix

• Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

• The Great • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC Elle Fanning as Catherine The Great

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Lily James as Pamela Anderson

• Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Impeachment: American Crime Story • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

• FX • 20th Television and FX Productions The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Will Poulter as Billy Cutler

• Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier

• Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle

• Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Janelle James as Ava Coleman

• ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum

• Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Mare Winningham as Diane Mallum

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Only Murders In The Building • Double Time • Hulu • 20th Television Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Words With Ike (Cake) • FX • FX Productions Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Moon Knight • The Friendly Type • Disney+ Marvel F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu

• The Friendly Type • What If…? • What If… T'Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa

• What If… T'Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Archer • London Time • FX • FX Productions Jessica Walter as Malory Archer

• London Time • FX • FX Productions What If…? • What If… Ultron Won? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher

• What If… Ultron Won? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television Mark Cuban, Host Barbara Corcoran, Host Lori Greiner, Host Robert Herjavec, Host Daymond John, Host Kevin O'Leary, Host

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

• ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

• Hulu • 20th Television What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

• Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

• Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

• ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX • The New York Times and Left/Right

• FX • The New York Times and Left/Right We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+ • Nutopia for National Geographic and Disney+

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Changing The Game • Hulu • Hulu, Superfilms Productions, Foton Pictures, Glanzrock Productions Alex Schmider, Produced by Clare Tucker, Produced by

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob's Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television

• Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television

• Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Marvel’s What If…? • What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Star Wars : Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

• The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd. When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Quinta Brunson, Written by

• Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television Steve Martin, Written by John Hoffman, Written by

• True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions Sarah Naftalis, Written by

• The Casino • FX • FX Productions What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions Stefani Robinson, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Danny Strong, Written by

• The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company The Dropout • I'm In A Hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Elizabeth Meriwether, Written for Television by

• I'm In A Hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handled • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions Sarah Burgess, Written by

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Great • Wedding • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director Monica Alberte, Set Decorator

• Wedding • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator

• Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street Stephan Olson, Production Designer Raf Lydon, Art Director Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator

• ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences David Korins, Production Designer Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

• ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Wendy O'Brien, CSA, Casting by

• ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting

• Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by

• Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Daniella Karagach, Choreographer

• Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions The Oscars • Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Fatima Robinson, Choreographer

• Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Step Into… The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • Routine: Moulin Rouge "Roxanne" • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer Derek Hough, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

The Conners • The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

• The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

• Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX • FX Productions Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

• Three Slaps • FX • FX Productions grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

• Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See •

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Loki • Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography

• Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography

• Breakthrough Pain • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography

• Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography

• These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Great • Five Days • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer

• Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Christine Wada, Costume Designer Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer

• Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer

• Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish • That's What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor

• That's What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature Only Murders In The Building • Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu • 20th Television Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor

• Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu • 20th Television Pam & Tommy • Destroyer Of Worlds • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions Hiro Murai, Directed by

• New Jazz • FX • FX Productions Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television Cherien Dabis, Directed by

• The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television Jamie Babbit, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Danny Strong, Directed by

• The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Michael Showalter, Directed by

• Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Francesca Gregorini, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

• Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited Peter Jackson, Directed by

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Only Murders In The Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu • 20th Television JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor

• Fan Fiction • Hulu • 20th Television Only Murders In The Building • Open And Shut • Hulu • 20th Television Julie Monroe, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu • 20th Television Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor

• Black Box Warning • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor

• First Bottle • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited Jabez Olssen, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic Michael Swingler, Editor Tony Diaz, Additional Editor Matt Edwards, Additional Editor Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX • 20th Television Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist

• Game Over • FX • 20th Television black-ish • That's What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Hairstylist Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist Dominique Evans, Barber Lionel Brown, Hairstylist

• That's What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist Lauren Kress, Hairstylist Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist George Guzman, Hairstylist Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer Joe Holdman, Lighting Director Nate Files, Lighting Director Matt McAdam, Lighting Director

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy • Hulu • UCP and 20th Television Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor Rob Slychuk, Animator Nader Husseini, Animator Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer

• Hulu • UCP and 20th Television Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Lisa Bolan, Creative Director Tnaya Witmer, Designer Laura Perez, Designer James Hurlburt, Animator Evan Larimore, Animator Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX • 20th Television Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Gage Munster, Makeup Artist Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist

• Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX • 20th Television American Horror Story : Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist

• Gaslight • FX • 20th Television Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist Bill Myer, Makeup Artist Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Wilderness • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Natalie Holt, Composer

• Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Hesham Nazih, Composer

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Sound Editor Angela Ang, Sound Editor Ryan Cota, Sound Editor Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor David Collins, Sound Editor Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor Stephanie McNally, Music Editor Margie O'Malley, Foley Artist Andrea Gard, Foley Artist Sean England, Foley Artist

• Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor Steve Slanec, Sound Editor Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor Adam Kopald, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Ed Hamilton, Music Editor Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor Shelley Roden, Foley Artist John Roesch, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

What We Do In The Shadows • The Escape • FX • FX Productions Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor John Guentner, Foley Editor Sam Lewis, Foley Editor Steve Griffen, Music Editor Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor David Beadle, Dialogue Editor Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor Sean McGuire, Music Editor Noel Vought, Foley Artist

• Gaslight • FX • 20th Television Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor Matt Hartman, Sound Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Editor Leo Marcil, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Ian Chase, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor Carl Sealove, Music Editor Dan O'Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor Matt Stutter, Sound Editor Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor Simon Riley, Foley Artist

• Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited McCartney 3, 2, 1 • The People We Loved Were Loving Us! • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor E. Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor Kim Foscato, Sound Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer

• Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer

• Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Pam & Tommy • The Master Beta • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Juan Cisneros, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer

• The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer Rob Beal, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer Giles Martin, Music Mixer

• Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Hawkeye • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator

• Disney+ • Marvel Studios What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

• Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Moon Knight • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer

• Echoes • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Daren Nop, Stunt Performer Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer Sara Leal, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series