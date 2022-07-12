Young Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Ironheart” Series

Alden Ehrenreich is perhaps best known for his portrayal of young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Now the actor is making the jump from Star Wars to Marvel, as according to Deadline, he has been cast in Marvel’s Ironheart series for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Ehrenreich is set for an unknown key role in Ironheart, which stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
  • Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that we will first meet Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
  • Ironheart will consist of six episodes and production on the new series began in May.
  • The announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross and Manny Montana.
  • Marvel has tapped Chinaka Hodge as its head writer for the upcoming series.
  • Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes were recently announced as directors for the new series.
  • Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Chinaka Hodge will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

