Young Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Ironheart” Series

Alden Ehrenreich is perhaps best known for his portrayal of young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Now the actor is making the jump from Star Wars to Marvel, as according to Deadline, he has been cast in Marvel’s Ironheart series for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Ehrenreich is set for an unknown key role in Ironheart , which stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

, which stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that we will first meet Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

. Ironheart will consist of six episodes and production on the new series began in May.

will consist of six episodes and production on the new series began in May. The announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross and Manny Montana.

Marvel has tapped Chinaka Hodge as its head writer

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes were recently announced

Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Chinaka Hodge will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

More Disney+ News: