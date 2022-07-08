Disney+ Releases “It’s On” Music Video from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

Disney+ and Walt Disney Records are giving viewers a sneak peek at season three of Disney+ Original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series with the music video debut of “It’s On.”

What’s Happening:

  • A high-octane group number, “It’s On” is performed midseason when the campers are divided into two teams for Camp Shallow Lake’s annual Color War, an all-camp competition where rivalries are not only formed but encouraged!
  • Originally featured in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, the song was written by Toby Gad, Lyrica Anderson and Kovasciar Myvett and produced by Alana Da Fonseca with series choreography by Zach Woodlee.
  • The season will premiere on Wednesday, July 27th on Disney+, and the original soundtrack, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 will be released on Friday, September 16th on CD and digital formats, with new music released weekly with each episode.
  • Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three stars:
    • Joshua Bassett ("Ricky")
    • Sofia Wylie ("Gina")
    • Matt Cornett ("E.J.")
    • Julia Lester ("Ashlyn")
    • Dara Reneé ("Kourtney")
    • Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos")
    • Saylor Bell Curda ("Maddox")
    • Adrian Lyles ("Jet")
  • Also featured this season are recurring guest stars:
    • Corbin Bleu (himself)
    • Meg Donnelly ("Val")
    • Jason Earles ("Dewey Wood")
    • Kate Reinders (“Miss Jenn”)
    • Aria Brooks (“Alex”)
    • Liamani Segura (“Emmy”)
    • Ben Stillwell (“Channing”)
    • Olivia Rodrigo (“Nini”)
    • Olivia Rose Keegan (“Lily”)
    • Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”)
    • Joe Serafini (“Seb”)
    • Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Marvin”)
    • JoJo Siwa (“Maddox”)
  • Seasons one and two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are currently available on Disney+. The series was recently greenlit for a fourth season.  

What They’re Saying:

  • Commenting on this season’s music, series creator and showrunner Tim Federle said: “With brand-new songs for our series, Oscar-winning Frozen songs, and DCOM classics pulled from the High School Musical and Camp Rock songbook, audiences are in for a tuneful summer season.”
