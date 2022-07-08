Disney+ Releases “It’s On” Music Video from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

Disney+ and Walt Disney Records are giving viewers a sneak peek at season three of Disney+ Original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series with the music video debut of “It’s On.”

What’s Happening:

A high-octane group number, “It’s On” is performed midseason when the campers are divided into two teams for Camp Shallow Lake’s annual Color War, an all-camp competition where rivalries are not only formed but encouraged!

Originally featured in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam , the song was written by Toby Gad, Lyrica Anderson and Kovasciar Myvett and produced by Alana Da Fonseca with series choreography by Zach Woodlee.

The season will premiere on Wednesday, July 27th on Disney+, and the original soundtrack, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 will be released on Friday, September 16th on CD and digital formats, with new music released weekly with each episode.

Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled "docu-series" of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is "best in snow" without leaving anyone out in the cold.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three stars: Joshua Bassett ("Ricky") Sofia Wylie ("Gina") Matt Cornett ("E.J.") Julia Lester ("Ashlyn") Dara Reneé ("Kourtney") Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos") Saylor Bell Curda ("Maddox") Adrian Lyles ("Jet")

Also featured this season are recurring guest stars: Corbin Bleu (himself) Meg Donnelly ("Val") Jason Earles ("Dewey Wood") Kate Reinders ("Miss Jenn") Aria Brooks ("Alex") Liamani Segura ("Emmy") Ben Stillwell ("Channing") Olivia Rodrigo ("Nini") Olivia Rose Keegan ("Lily") Larry Saperstein ("Big Red") Joe Serafini ("Seb") Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Marvin") JoJo Siwa ("Maddox")

Seasons one and two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are currently available on Disney+. The series was recently greenlit for a fourth season.

What They’re Saying:

Commenting on this season’s music, series creator and showrunner Tim Federle said: “With brand-new songs for our series, Oscar-winning Frozen songs, and DCOM classics pulled from the High School Musical and Camp Rock songbook, audiences are in for a tuneful summer season.”