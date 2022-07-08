Disney+ Releases “It’s On” Music Video from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

Disney+ and Walt Disney Records are giving viewers a sneak peek at season three of Disney+ Original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series with the music video debut of “It’s On.”
What’s Happening:
- A high-octane group number, “It’s On” is performed midseason when the campers are divided into two teams for Camp Shallow Lake’s annual Color War, an all-camp competition where rivalries are not only formed but encouraged!
- Originally featured in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, the song was written by Toby Gad, Lyrica Anderson and Kovasciar Myvett and produced by Alana Da Fonseca with series choreography by Zach Woodlee.
- The season will premiere on Wednesday, July 27th on Disney+, and the original soundtrack, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 will be released on Friday, September 16th on CD and digital formats, with new music released weekly with each episode.
- Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three stars:
- Joshua Bassett ("Ricky")
- Sofia Wylie ("Gina")
- Matt Cornett ("E.J.")
- Julia Lester ("Ashlyn")
- Dara Reneé ("Kourtney")
- Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos")
- Saylor Bell Curda ("Maddox")
- Adrian Lyles ("Jet")
- Also featured this season are recurring guest stars:
- Corbin Bleu (himself)
- Meg Donnelly ("Val")
- Jason Earles ("Dewey Wood")
- Kate Reinders (“Miss Jenn”)
- Aria Brooks (“Alex”)
- Liamani Segura (“Emmy”)
- Ben Stillwell (“Channing”)
- Olivia Rodrigo (“Nini”)
- Olivia Rose Keegan (“Lily”)
- Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”)
- Joe Serafini (“Seb”)
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Marvin”)
- JoJo Siwa (“Maddox”)
- Seasons one and two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are currently available on Disney+. The series was recently greenlit for a fourth season.
What They’re Saying:
- Commenting on this season’s music, series creator and showrunner Tim Federle said: “With brand-new songs for our series, Oscar-winning Frozen songs, and DCOM classics pulled from the High School Musical and Camp Rock songbook, audiences are in for a tuneful summer season.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now