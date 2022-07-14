FX Announces Outdoor Experiences and Advanced Screenings at San Diego Comic-Con

FX has announced its full line-up of experiences for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with #FXSDCC. From July 21st – 24th, fans will be able to screen new content, attend panel discussions and participate in interactive experiences inspired by popular FX series including the American Horror Story franchise, What We Do in the Shadows, Little Demon, Archer and Mayans M.C.

The #FXSDCC lineup for San Diego Comic-Con includes the following:

American Horror Story & American Horror Stories

Attendees can venture through the AHS Garden of the Dolls and get a chance to receive a makeup look by the artist who helped design the American Horror Stories dolls.

dolls. More information regarding makeup appointments to be released on FX’s social accounts.

What We Do in the Shadows

Attendees are invited to immortalize their weekend with a photo inside the hippest new club at SDCC: Nadja’s – San Diego, a nod to the upcoming season.

The What We Do in the Shadows panel will take place on Sunday, July 24st from 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m., in Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center.

Little Demon

In advance of the series premiere on Thursday, August 25th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FXX, streaming next day on Hulu

Fans can experience one night of hilarious fright by visiting the Little Demon Den for an exclusive screening of the series opener followed by the latest episode of What We Do in the Shadows , on Friday, July 22nd from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

, on Friday, July 22nd from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. More information regarding seat reservations to be released on FX’s social accounts.

The Little Demon panel will be held on Friday, July 22nd from 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. at the Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Archer

The Archer panel will take place on Friday, July 22 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Mayans M.C.

The Mayans M.C. panel will occur on Sunday, July 24 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. in Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center.

To elevate the on-site experience, #FXSDCC will feature a walkable labyrinth situated on 100,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space, for attendees to uncover secrets, scares, and surprising giveaways along the way.

Guests can also engage with custom kiosks featuring the FX Identity quiz to encourage fans to continue exploring FX content at home. Fans will be asked a variety of FX-inspired personality questions, which the quiz will use to populate a customized profile with series recommendations that are available to stream on Hulu.

The #FXSDCC experience, produced in collaboration with Creative Riff, is located at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront lawn: 1 Park Blvd during the following times: Thursday, July 21: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 22: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Saturday, July 23: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 24: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

