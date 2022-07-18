You can never have too much of the Haunted Mansion and shopDisney is working to keep your home stocked with playful accessories that pay homage to the attraction. Two stylish bags have descended on the site and will make a great addition to your collection.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney has stretched its Haunted Mansion offerings

Terrible puns aside, these new bags give HM lovers the chance to show off their obsession in the most stylish ways with designs themed to: Stretching Portraits The Bride

You can’t truly visit the mansion without first setting foot in the Stretching Room and this cylindrical bag gives off the same quieting metamorphosis as the iconic location.

Then for fans of Constance Hatchaway, the “Kiss the Bride” mini backpack showcases the blushing bride and her unfortunate husbands who um, were “head” over heels in love…. This bag was first introduced during the Halfway to Halloween reveals for 2022

Whether waiting for the spookiness of Halloween or going for a bit of creepiness all year long, these uniquely shaped accessories are great conversation starters and the perfect nod to a beloved Disney attraction.

Even if your Disney wardrobe is full, just tell yourself, there’s always room for one more!

The bags are available now on shopDisney

Stretching Portraits Handbag – The Haunted Mansion – $39.99

All round artwork features the Stretching Portraits

Pull-out section with striped print and cinch closure

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

7'' H x 6 2/3'' x 5 1/2''

The Bride Mini Backpack – The Haunted Mansion – $44.99

The Bride embossed on gray front

The Groom embossed on navy front flap

Screen images of Bride and Groom on navy flap

Two exterior copper-colored zips on front

Adjustable shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Approx. 11'' H x 9'' W x 4'' D