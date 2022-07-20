Don’t Lose Your Head! New Haunted Mansion Ear Headbands Now Available on shopDisney

Your Haunted Mansion wardrobe just got better and shopDisney has introduced three new headband styles themed to the beloved attraction.

shopDisney

Planning your outfit for a Disney visit is always important, but beyond the clothing that you’ll wear, it’s the accessorizing that becomes a top priority. Donning some Disney-inspired headwear s is practically a requirement and what better way to top off your look than with some Haunted Mansion headpieces?!

Three designs have just landed at shopDisney, two popular Ear Headbands and one gem studded fashion band that invoke the charm, spookiness, and spirit of the fan favorite rides.

Prices range from $16.99-$29.99 and guests can shop all three styles right now

Haunted Mansion Ears

Light up the dead of night with these fabulous glow in the dark ears! Deep teal and black striped ears provide the perfect backdrop for a Haunted Mansion top hat and dark purple bow that sits off center on the band. The ensemble is embellished with neon green accents and piping that’ll make you scream with delight.

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Ear Headband for Adults – $29.99

The Bride Ears

I’m pretty sure you need a head to wear a headband, and fortunately it’s not The Bride who has to watch her neck! Say “I Do” to this pair of ears that showcases a sequined portrait of Constance and her dearly departed groom complete with a copper frame. Flower decorations grace the center of the band and a short veil hangs off the back.

The Bride Ear Headband – The Haunted Mansion – $29.99

Rhinestone Headband

Celebrate the spooky ride with a gemstone headband that features colorful jewels and Haunted Mansion themed medallions featuring The Hatbox Ghost and Madame Leota. Tying the whole look together is the wallpaper pattern inside the band.

The Haunted Mansion Rhinestone Headband for Adults – $16.99

