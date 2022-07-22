Spider-Rex to Appear in Video Series on Marvel HQ

Announced today at San Diego Comic-Con’s “This Week in Marvel” panel, an all-new prehistoric Spider-Rex will debut in “Edge of Spider-Verse #1″ on August 3rd in Marvel Comics.

And for fans who have already fallen in love with Spider-Rex, get excited! Marvel’s family friendly YouTube channel Marvel HQ will be debuting 3 short-form videos in September featuring Spider-Rex!

Subscribe to YouTube.com/MarvelHQ now for more family friendly content including Spidey!

About Spider-Rex:

“Edge of the Spider-Verse #1″ will see the debut of Spider-Rex in a story by hit “Spider-Woman” creative team, Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez.

Fans can see this awesome and one-of-a-kind Spider-Hero in the brand-new variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Launching in August, “Edge of the Spider-Verse” will be five-issue limited series that introduces brand-new Spider-heroes and redefines fan-favorites.

More on “Edge of the Spider-Verse”:

Over the course of five issues, “Edge of the Spider-Verse” will introduce brand-new Spider-heroes as well as catch up with classic favorites such as Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India!

Each thrilling issue will contain three stories packed with debuts, new status quos, and seeds for an overarching saga that will set the stage for “The End of the Spider-Verse,” a new epic launching later this year.

Check out designs for three of the new heroes

And don’t miss a single Spider-Verse tale when “Edge of the Spider-Verse” begins this August!

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.