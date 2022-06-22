Spider-Rex Graces Variant Cover of Marvel’s “Edge of the Spider-Verse #1”

What if you took everything you love about Spider-Man and added a T-Rex. Marvel has introduced Spider-Rex in this brand new variant cover for “Edge of the Spider-Verse #1.”
- “Edge of the Spider-Verse #1″ will see the debut of Spider-Rex in a story by hit “Spider-Woman” creative team, Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez.
- Fans can see this awesome and one-of-a-kind Spider-Hero in the brand-new variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu above.
- Launching in August, “Edge of the Spider-Verse” will be five-issue limited series that introduces brand-new Spider-heroes and redefines fan-favorites.
More on “Edge of the Spider-Verse”:
- Over the course of five issues, “Edge of the Spider-Verse” will introduce brand-new Spider-heroes as well as catch up with classic favorites such as Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India!
- Each thrilling issue will contain three stories packed with debuts, new status quos, and seeds for an overarching saga that will set the stage for “The End of the Spider-Verse,” a new epic launching later this year.
- Check out designs for three of the new heroes you’ll meet in the series as well as the covers for the first two issues and a variant cover for the third.
- And don’t miss a single Spider-Verse tale when “Edge of the Spider-Verse” begins this August!