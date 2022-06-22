Spider-Rex Graces Variant Cover of Marvel’s “Edge of the Spider-Verse #1”

What if you took everything you love about Spider-Man and added a T-Rex. Marvel has introduced Spider-Rex in this brand new variant cover for “Edge of the Spider-Verse #1.”

“Edge of the Spider-Verse #1″ will see the debut of Spider-Rex in a story by hit “Spider-Woman” creative team, Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez.

Fans can see this awesome and one-of-a-kind Spider-Hero in the brand-new variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu above.

Launching in August, “Edge of the Spider-Verse” will be five-issue limited series that introduces brand-new Spider-heroes and redefines fan-favorites.

More on “Edge of the Spider-Verse”: