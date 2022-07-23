“Captain America: New World Order” Slated for May 3, 2024 Theatrical Release

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including the official confirmation of a fourth Captain America film.

What’s Happening:

While reports had already indicated that a new Captain America film was in the works, Marvel made it official today, adding the project to its Phase Five slate.

Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters on May 3rd, 2024.

is set to hit theaters on May 3rd, 2024.

Previous reports indicate that Julius Onah has been tapped to direct the film.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman is also reported to be writing the script, joined by series staff writer Dalan Musson.

head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman is also reported to be writing the script, joined by series staff writer Dalan Musson.

