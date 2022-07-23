Hasbro Introduces New Star Wars Action Figures to The Vintage and Retro Collections

The only thing more exciting than celebrity appearances and pop culture panels at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is the shopping, or at least the reveals of merchandise coming soon! Hasbro has introduced four new action figures and one multipack set coming to their Star Wars: The Vintage Collection and Retro Collection series.

It’s another exciting week for collectors, gamers and Star Wars nerds alike as Hasbro has revealed some awesome figures joining The Vintage and Retro Collections.

Fans can bring home incredibly detailed old school-styled toys inspired by new and classic Star Wars stories.

Among the new offerings that debuted are: Luke Skywalker (Imperial Light Cruiser) Kantoonian Raider Cal Kestis Boba Fett’s Starship A New Hope Multipack (The Retro Collection)

Pre-orders will be available at major retailers and the figures are expected to arrive in Spring and Summer 2023.

Prices range from $14.99-199.99. A link to the individual items can be found below.

The Vintage Collection

Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner Star Wars action figures. Fans and collectors can display these 3.75 inch scale figures, with multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection.

Luke Skywalker (Imperial Light Cruiser)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Luke Skywalker (Imperial Light Cruiser)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $14.99

Available: Summer 2023

Klantoonian Raider

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Klatooinian Raider

Comes with one entertainment-inspired accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $14.99

Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

Cal Kestis

Inspired by the character’s appearance in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cal Kestis

Includes 2 figures (Cal Kestis and BD-1) and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $14.99

Available for pre-orderJuly 23 at 5 p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

Love these figures? Entertainment Earth shoppers can purchase a case of 8 that includes: 1x Luke Skywalker (Imperial Light Cruiser), 1x Cal Kestis, 1x Klatooinian Raider and five other figures to be announced at a later date,

Boba Fett Starship

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Starship

Includes vehicle, stand, Boba Fett (Tython) figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $199.99

Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers.

The Retro Collection

A New Hope Multipack

Star Wars Retro Collection Star Wars: A New Hope Collectible Multipack

Includes 6 figures: C-3PO R2-D2 Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi Death Squad Commander Jawa Tusken Raider

4 entertainment-inspired accessories

Age 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $94.99

Available: Spring 2023

