Adorable Cat Companion Sox Featured on “Lightyear” Merchandise for the Whole Family

From his first moment on screen, Lightyear audiences took to the cute companion Sox who joined Buzz Lightyear on his interplanetary adventures. Now, the intelligent robot can join your expeditions at home or on the go thanks to playful toys and accessories for the family.

As Disney+ gears up for the streaming debut of Pixar's Lightyear, fans can welcome the adorable robot cat Sox to their home through a variety of merchandise products.

gears up for the , fans can welcome the adorable robot cat Sox to their home through a variety of merchandise products. Audiences quickly fell in love with the scene stealer and his commentary and what better way to show love for the character than with products the whole family will love.

Kids can recreate the adventures of Buzz Lightyear and Sox with plush toys, roleplay accessories, apparel and even costumes (we’re officially less than Halfway to Halloween!); while adults and collectors can make room for Funko Pop! figures—including an exclusive flocked style—as well as a Minnie Mouse ear headband.

The assortment of Sox-inspired toys and collectibles are available now at various retailers.

Links to individual items can be found below.

Plush, Toys and Apparel

Now everyone can have their own lovable Sox. This plush toy is based on the character and features sound inspired by the movie. Made of soft, easy-to-touch fabric, this soft doll with special features is great for cuddling or active playtime fun for preschoolers! For ages 3 years old and up.

Lightyear Sox Deluxe Feature Plush by Mattel

This 8'' tall electronic robot companion Sox to life with movie-accurate detail! With touch-activated sensors all over his body, Sox has realistic forward and backward walking action. And he speaks, with more than two minutes of total talk time! In this special pack, Sox comes with a Mission Gear Utility Belt to take roleplay fun to the next level.

Cadet Training Sox Walking Action Figure

Looking for More? Don’t miss out on a Halloween costume for kids, or the super squishable plush and Rock ‘Em Socks and even trendy T-shirts for kids and adults

Funko Pop!

This Funko exclusive Pop! is flocked and is excited to join his friends in your Disney and Pixar collection. The vinyl figure is approximately 3.6-inches tall.

Sox Flocked Pop by Funko

Looking for More? Find the whole lineup of Lightyear Pop! figures including Buzz, Izzy, Zurg and more at Entertainment Earth and other retailers.

Ear Headband

Plus, blast off to infinity and beyond wearing this ear headband themed to Disney and Pixar's Lightyear. Printed ears with Sox, and a striped satin bow, are complemented by a Star Command badge and glow-in-the-dark elements.

Lightyear Ear Headband for Adults by shopDisney

Catch Lightyear streaming on Disney+ starting August 3rd