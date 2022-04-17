Blast Off for Adventure with New “Lightyear” Funko Pop! Figures

This summer Pixar will take fans on an outer space adventure with the Buzz Lightyear! The upcoming film Lightyear gives fans the origin story of the heroic pilot that inspired the beloved toy, and in celebration of the movie Funko has introduced new Pop! figures.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We’re excited to head to infinity and beyond with Pixar new movie and fans won’t have to wait long to bring home new Funko collectibles themed to Lightyear !

! This week, the company debuted five new Pop! figures of the characters who star in the film. Among the offerings are: Buzz Lightyear Buzz Lightyear and Sox Sox Zurg Izzy Hawthorne

From cool space suits and gear to a robot cat (Sox) the return (?) of Zurg, these figures give us just a taste of the adventure that awaits. Buzz and his comrades will surely have a lot to show audiences this summer when the movie arrives in theaters.

In the meantime, fans can pre-order their favorite Lightyear Funko Pop! collectibles from Entertainment Earth

Funko Pop! collectibles from Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

Lightyear Buzz Lightyear (XL-01) Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Lightyear Buzz Lightyear (XL-15) with Sox Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Lightyear Sox Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Lightyear Zurg Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Lightyear Izzy Hawthorne (Jr. Zap Patrol) Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

More Lightyear: