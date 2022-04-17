“Lightyear” Roleplay Toys and Plush Now Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

This summer Pixar is taking fans on another out of this world journey with their latest feature, Lightyear! The movie gives us the origin story of the test pilot who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy we know and love. Speaking of toys, Mattel is delivering tons of brightly colored new offerings for kids (and collectors!) that have started to arrive on Entertainment Earth.

With the summer movie season on the horizon, Mattel is gearing up for an exciting year with a whole range of toys dedicated to the Pixar film Lightyear

Kids will enjoy endless hours of entertainment as they recreate favorite scenes from the movie and imagine their own character adventures with Mattel’s assortment of: Action Figures Vehicles Roleplay Toys Hot Wheels Plush

Along with Buzz Lightyear, the new toys introduce characters from the movie including: Sox (Robot Cat) Izzy Hawthorne Mo Morrison Freemont Zyclops Zurg

Most toys are available individually, while some offerings—Hot Wheels, select action figures—are available as part of a case making it easy for fans to collect the whole series!

