Victoria & Albert’s Set To Reopen at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Later This Week

The crown jewel of dining at the Walt Disney World Resort, Victoria & Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, is set to make its triumphant return on July 28th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Those looking to indulge in elegant cuisine and timeless opulence can do so once again at Victoria & Albert’s – the culinary crown jewel of Walt Disney World Resort. This signature dining experience at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will make its momentous return July 28, 2022.

Known for its lavish setting, Victoria & Albert’s will reopen with fully reimagined interiors inspired by Queen Victoria’s Jubilee Celebration. The redesigned space welcomes guests with a classic, yet contemporary touch. Soft shades of ivory, taupe and light blue are offset by accents of silver, gold and pewter. Shimmering crystal chandeliers, delicate scroll work, fanciful murals and delicate wall coverings with subtle inspirations of an English garden have transformed the space giving it a spectacular modern look.

At Victoria & Albert’s, every member of the team strives to deliver a flawless dining experience, combining the perfect balance of creativity with a passion for impeccable service. A recipient of the prestigious AAA Five Diamond Award since 2000 and Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award since 2018, the restaurant is the only one in Florida to be honored with both awards and one of only 26 nationwide.

Showcasing contemporary American cuisine, the culinary team sources the finest ingredients from around the globe to craft each exquisite course. With an ever-evolving menu, guests can indulge in dishes such as Glacier 51 Toothfish with charred mushroom and sambal, and Danish Hiramasa with carrot and Okinawan potatoes. Plant-based diners will delight in Heirloom Tomatoes with gazpacho and 100-year balsamico, and Carrot Tikka Masala with cilantro and puri bread. Those who enjoy the finest of beef can experience the Wagyu A-5 Miyazaki with potato rösti and romesco. Dessert lovers will revel in the Spectrum of Chocolate, an ombré delight featuring specialty sourced chocolates with accents of vanilla, Champagne, and Grand Marnier.

Victoria & Albert’s offers three unique dining options: The Dining Room presents a resplendent tasting menu, which can be tailored to suit guests’ dietary restrictions. An exquisite plant-based menu is also available. Each bite balances seasonal flavors and elevated craftsmanship. For a more intimate evening, the private Queen Victoria’s Room offers an expanded prix-fixe tasting menu specially created by the Chef de Cuisine. Set behind frosted-glass doors, this richly appointed room features a glowing fireplace, delicate embroidery, lace details and artwork showcasing European royalty.



For those who want to interact with the chefs and watch as their dishes are expertly prepared, The Chef’s Table is a coveted experience offering a front-row seat in the heart of the kitchen. Throughout the experience, chefs offer guests superb morsels from the tasting menu. The Chef’s Table can accommodate up to six guests, with only one reservation available each night.

Victoria & Albert’s boasts a world-class wine collection featuring more than 500 selections from 35 regions. Staff sommeliers have thoughtfully curated this rare collection with extraordinary choices that date back as far as the early 1900s. In addition to traditional cocktails, a lavish zero-proof cocktail pairing has been expertly developed to complement each course. Innovative cocktail selections include the Guajillo Spice, a striking presentation smoked tableside to showcase the deep flavors of roasted guajillo chilis, charred jalapenos and black peppercorn. The drink is rounded out with a touch of rich caramelized sweetness from turbinado sugar and fresh lime.

The talented culinary team is led by Chef de Cuisine Matthew Sowers. Since 2006, Sowers has worked at Disney theme parks and resorts honing his expertise with more than 15 years spent at Victoria & Albert’s. He also curated menus for the acclaimed Remy restaurant aboard the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy cruise ships.

With more than 30 years of experience, Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer was part of the opening team at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. She currently leads the pastry team responsible for the resort’s three signature restaurants, the Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, pastry kitchen and production of the giant, life-size gingerbread house that becomes a centerpiece of the resort lobby during the winter holidays.

Executive Chef Kevin Chong oversees culinary operations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. It is no small feat, but this chef and his team uphold the reputation that was long ago established for the resort’s incomparable eateries.

Sommelier Israel Perez serves as Victoria & Albert’s dedicated maître d’hotel where he and his award-winning team pay special attention to every detail of the dining experience. For more than 20 years, Perez has created memorable experiences for guests at signature restaurants across Walt Disney World Resort.

And no overview of Victoria & Albert’s would be complete without recognizing the legacy of Culinary Director Chef Scott Hunnel. The James Beard Award-nominee helmed the Victoria & Albert’s kitchen for many years and still provides direction and mentorship to chefs across multiple Disney resort hotels.

Victoria & Albert’s is an intimate upscale dining experience. Guests are expected to dress accordingly in semi-formal/formal attire that respects the restaurant’s elegant aesthetic. Guests ages 10 and up are welcome.

The reopening of Victoria & Albert’s comes during a multi-year enhancement of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa that honors the resort’s rich history while bringing a fresh, contemporary feel to its iconic Victorian charm and elegance. These grand enhancements began with the addition of Enchanted Rose

More recently The Grand Floridian Spa was refreshed prior to reopening earlier this year, and The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa introduced 200 new resort studios and other enhancements