New Disney Vacation Club Resort Studio Rooms Debut at The Villas of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa

Today marked the official opening of the newly expanded Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at Walt Disney World, also marking the debut of a new Disney Vacation Club room type that can only be found at this resort!

The Resort Studio is a new room type not seen yet in the Disney Vacation Club catalog, but is sure to be a hit among members who don’t need the space and amenities of other Disney Vacation Club room types, like a two-bedroom or three-bedroom Grand villa.

Not quite as small as a Tower Studio that can be found at Disney’s Riviera Resort (and future DVC projects) the new Resort Studio feels more like a traditional hotel room than the other DVC offerings, which feel more like a home away from home complete with kitchen or kitchenette and more dining and living space (depending on the size of the accommodations you choose).

The Resort Studio does not feature a kitchen or traditional kitchenette, nor does it feature any in-room laundry facility. Similar to regular Studio Villas, guests with these new rooms can use a communal laundry facility in the new wing.

The new Resort Studios now occupy the Big Pine Key building at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World. They are not located in the main DVC Building that was added in 2014. This expansion takes over the building that is geographically closest to that new building, with access to the pools and beach area in between the two, as well as the restaurants, shops, transportation, and other amenities of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

The new rooms take heavy inspiration from Mary Poppins, and though I feel it’s the original Mary Poppins, others touring the resort said it had more of a Mary Poppins Returns feel to it. You be the judge! Hidden details are peppered throughout, including a glass penguin found in the chandelier in each room. Two new art pieces show Mary Poppins herself flying down to Cherry Tree Lane, and are sure to be a hit with fans. However, there are no plans to sell the pieces (think the on-demand system at Disney’s Riviera Resort) at this time. Trust me, we asked. For more about the hidden details of these new rooms, check out the video below where we share a quick moment with Shawn from Walt Disney Imagineering.

The rooms feature two queen-sized beds, as well as a couch that can fold down into a twin size bed. The bathroom features a split set up, with a sliding door separating the sinks from the shower and commode. There is also a separate vanity area complete with beautiful art taking up the wallspace and surrounding the mirror.

Worth noting for Disney Vacation Club members, All 202 Resort Studio rooms have been declared into the condo association and are available to all members booking with their points.

The opening of the new Resort Studios marks the reopening and rededication of the Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa after a refurbishment and enhancement of the existing villas that typically occurs every seven years. As part of that, we got to take a look at a newly enhanced 2 Bedroom Villa at the resort in the main building of the Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

The enhancement, which takes place approximately every seven years, enhances and replaces all the “soft goods” in the rooms. Things like curtains, cushions, some tables and furniture. The biggest change that the Disney Vacation Club folks are most proud of is the installation of a new bed that folds down from the wall in the living room, replacing pull-out couches, something they say will be coming to every Disney Vacation Club Resort. Take a look around the enhanced 2 Bedroom Villa in our video below!

For more about the Disney Vacation Club, how it works, and more about the enhancements that were installed at the existing Villas of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, take a look at our brief chat with A.J. and Leigh from Disney Vacation Club in our video below.

Even the official Disney Vacation Club Website has been updated to include the enhancements and the new Resort Studios, saying “The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa seamlessly combine modern amenities and Victorian-style touches, including Mickey and Minnie Victorian-themed silhouettes and other artwork. Delight in cove ceilings and crown molding in the bays, along with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a flat-panel TV. Enjoy decades of sunny refuge in all-new Resort Studios with luxe touches and newly enhanced Deluxe Studios, 1- and 2-Bedroom Villas, and truly impressive 3-Bedroom Grand Villas.”