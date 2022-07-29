As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 1st- 6th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 1st-6th:

Monday, August 1 Diego Luna ( Andor ) D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor ( Reservation Dogs ) Performance by Joan Jett

Tuesday, August 2 Marianne Wiggins ( Properties of Thirst ) Performance by LOCASH featuring The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Bruce Johnston

Wednesday, August 3 Ron Howard ( Thirteen Lives ) Chef Alex Guarnaschelli ( Alex vs America )

Thursday, August 4 Brad Pitt, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Hiroyuki Sanada ( Bullet Train ) Garth Brooks

Friday, August 5 GMA Summer Concert Performance from the cast of Hamilton

Saturday, August 6 Reena Roy (Discussing the metaverse and nightlife) Michael Imperioli ( This Fool ) Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.