As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 1st- 6th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 1st-6th:
- Monday, August 1
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor (Reservation Dogs)
- Performance by Joan Jett
- Tuesday, August 2
- Marianne Wiggins (Properties of Thirst)
- Performance by LOCASH featuring The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Bruce Johnston
- Wednesday, August 3
- Ron Howard (Thirteen Lives)
- Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Alex vs America)
- Thursday, August 4
- Brad Pitt, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train)
- Garth Brooks
- Friday, August 5
- GMA Summer Concert Performance from the cast of Hamilton
- Saturday, August 6
- Reena Roy (Discussing the metaverse and nightlife)
- Michael Imperioli (This Fool)
- Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
