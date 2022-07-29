“GMA” Guest List: Ron Howard, Cast of “Bullet Train” and More to Appear Week of August 1st

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 1st- 6th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 1st-6th:

  • Monday, August 1
    • Diego Luna (Andor)
    • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor (Reservation Dogs)
    • Performance by Joan Jett
  • Tuesday, August 2
    • Marianne Wiggins (Properties of Thirst)
    • Performance by LOCASH featuring The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Bruce Johnston
  • Wednesday, August 3
    • Ron Howard (Thirteen Lives)
    • Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Alex vs America)
  • Thursday, August 4
    • Brad Pitt, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train)
    • Garth Brooks
  • Friday, August 5
    • GMA Summer Concert Performance from the cast of Hamilton
  • Saturday, August 6
    • Reena Roy (Discussing the metaverse and nightlife)
    • Michael Imperioli (This Fool)
    • Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.