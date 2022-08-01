New Trailer for “Star Wars: Andor” Released, Debut Pushed Back to September 21

For Star Wars fans, this morning comes with some good news and bad news: while a new trailer for Andor has arrived, the show’s debut has been pushed back.
What’s Happening:
- As promised, a new trailer for Andor premiered on GMA this morning.
- Previously, the plan was to drop two episodes of the series on August 31st.
- Now, the show will kick-off on Disney+ September 21st, but will premiere with three episodes.
- Subsequent episodes of Andor will arrive on Wednesday, with a total of 12 episodes in the first season.
- In addition to the trailer, a new poster for the show was also released:
About Andor:
- Fans can follow along with the adventures of Cassian Andor in the early days of the Rebellion as it rises up against the Empire.
- The series takes place five years prior to the events of Rogue One.
- The show was created by Tony Gilroy and stars Diego Luna, reprising his role.
- Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller star as well.
- It also appears as though Forest Whitaker will return as Saw Gerrera.
- The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor will debut on Disney+ September 21st.
