New Trailer for “Star Wars: Andor” Released, Debut Pushed Back to September 21

For Star Wars fans, this morning comes with some good news and bad news: while a new trailer for Andor has arrived, the show’s debut has been pushed back.

What’s Happening:

Previously, the plan was to drop two episodes of the series on August 31st.

Now, the show will kick-off on Disney+

Subsequent episodes of Andor will arrive on Wednesday, with a total of 12 episodes in the first season.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster for the show was also released:

About Andor:

Fans can follow along with the adventures of Cassian Andor in the early days of the Rebellion as it rises up against the Empire.

The series takes place five years prior to the events of Rogue One.

The show was created by Tony Gilroy and stars Diego Luna, reprising his role.

Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller star as well.

It also appears as though Forest Whitaker will return as Saw Gerrera.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor will debut on Disney+ September 21st.