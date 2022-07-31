New Trailer for “Star Wars: Andor” Debuting Tomorrow on “Good Morning America”

Star Wars fans will want to tune into Good Morning America on Monday morning, as the ABC morning show will be giving viewers a new look at the upcoming series Star Wars: Andor.
What’s Happening:
- Diego Luna, who plays the titular Cassian Andor, will join the hosts of Good Morning America live with a special and exclusive GMA first look at the all-new trailer for Star Wars: Andor.
- The first teaser for Star Wars: Andor was released at Star Wars Celebration, and gives a look at the rise of the Empire and the seeds of the rebellion being planted.
- The series will take place over two, 12-episode seasons with the first two episodes premiering August 31st on Disney+.
More Disney+ News:
- Last week at San Diego Comic-Con, Disney+ and National Geographic held a rooftop pool party in celebration of the upcoming series, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. Check out our article covering the festivities.
- David Krumholtz will return as Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clauses, a Disney+ Original Series that continues The Santa Clause franchise.
- Marvel shared a new featurette for their upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, before it hits the streamer in just a few weeks.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now