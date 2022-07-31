New Trailer for “Star Wars: Andor” Debuting Tomorrow on “Good Morning America”

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Star Wars fans will want to tune into Good Morning America on Monday morning, as the ABC morning show will be giving viewers a new look at the upcoming series Star Wars: Andor.

What’s Happening:

  • Diego Luna, who plays the titular Cassian Andor, will join the hosts of Good Morning America live with a special and exclusive GMA first look at the all-new trailer for Star Wars: Andor.

  • The first teaser for Star Wars: Andor was released at Star Wars Celebration, and gives a look at the rise of the Empire and the seeds of the rebellion being planted.
  • The series will take place over two, 12-episode seasons with the first two episodes premiering August 31st on Disney+.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now