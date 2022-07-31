New Trailer for “Star Wars: Andor” Debuting Tomorrow on “Good Morning America”

Star Wars fans will want to tune into Good Morning America on Monday morning, as the ABC morning show will be giving viewers a new look at the upcoming series Star Wars: Andor.

Diego Luna, who plays the titular Cassian Andor, will join the hosts of Good Morning America live with a special and exclusive GMA first look at the all-new trailer for Star Wars: Andor.

TOMORROW ON GMA: Diego Luna joins us LIVE with a special and exclusive GMA first look at the all-new trailer for #Andor, a new @starwars series streaming soon only on @disneyplus! pic.twitter.com/M62SsFHSJK — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 31, 2022

The first teaser for Star Wars: Andor

The series will take place over two, 12-episode seasons with the first two episodes premiering August 31st on Disney+

