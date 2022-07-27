New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Featurette Shows Off More 4th-Wall Breaks, Ghost Rider Reference

Marvel shared a new featurette for their upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, before it hits the streamer in just a few weeks.

The new featurette not only includes a lot of new footage from the series but also some insight from: Series star Tatiana Maslany Guest star Mark Ruffalo Co-executive producer Wendy Jacobson Writer and executive producer Jessica Gao Director and executive producer Kat Coiro Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige And more

Interestingly, there is also a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reference to Johnny Blaze, better known as Ghost Rider

While there are many characters slated to appear in this series (some of which are mentioned by She-Hulk herself in the video), Ghost Rider was not one of them.

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 17th.