New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Featurette Shows Off More 4th-Wall Breaks, Ghost Rider Reference

Marvel shared a new featurette for their upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, before it hits the streamer in just a few weeks.
- The new featurette not only includes a lot of new footage from the series but also some insight from:
- Series star Tatiana Maslany
- Guest star Mark Ruffalo
- Co-executive producer Wendy Jacobson
- Writer and executive producer Jessica Gao
- Director and executive producer Kat Coiro
- Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige
- And more
- Interestingly, there is also a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reference to Johnny Blaze, better known as Ghost Rider.
- While there are many characters slated to appear in this series (some of which are mentioned by She-Hulk herself in the video), Ghost Rider was not one of them.
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 17th.
