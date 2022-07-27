David Krumholtz Confirmed to Reprise Role as Bernard in “The Santa Clauses” on Disney+

David Krumholtz will return as Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clauses, a Disney+ Original Series that continues The Santa Clause franchise.

What’s Happening:

Deadline revealed today that not only will the fan-favorite character Bernard the Elf be returning in the upcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses , but that he will be played by the actor who originated the role, David Krumholtz.

in 1994 and returned for the first sequel in 2002, but his character was absent in the third and final film. David Krumholtz is the third cast member from the film franchise to join the Disney+ series, joining costars Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell.

The Santa Clauses is set sometime after the events of The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and picks up with Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday. Realizing he can’t be Santa forever as he suddenly starts to lose his Santa magic, he sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole.

The Santa Clauses Cast:

Tim Allen – Santa/Scott Calvin

Elizabeth Mitchell – Mrs. Claus/Carol

Elizabeth Allen-Dick – Sandra

Austin Kane – Cal

David Krumholtz – Bernard

Devin Bright – Noel

Matilda Lawler – Betty

Kal Penn – Simon Choski

Rupali Redd – Grace