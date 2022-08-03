Jenny Lorenzo Shares Picture of “Dream Come True” Recording Session for “Hamster & Gretel”

YouTube Star and host of What’s Up Disney+, Jenny Lorenzo, shared a picture of herself in a recording booth teasing her work that will be seen—no, heard— on the new animated series, Hamster and Gretel.
What’s Happening:
- Jenny Lorenzo, YouTube star and host of the webseries What’s Up Disney+ tweeted a picture of herself in a recording booth saying that “voicing for Disney is a dream come true!”
- Lorenzo, known for her viral character “Abuela” provides the voice of a character, also called “Abuela” in the new Disney Channel animated series, Hamster and Gretel. Abuela, who will appear much more modern than other Disney Abuelas we’ve seen recently (according to a recent podcast interview) is the mother of the character, Carolina, who is Venezuelan and voiced by actress Carolina Ravassa.
- Hamster & Gretel introduces Kevin and his younger sister Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it’s Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet Hamster to protect their city from mysterious dangers.
- Created by Dan Povenmire (of the Emmy Award-winning global hit series Phineas and Ferb), Hamster and Gretel is produced by Disney Television Animation and is inspired by Povenmire’s relationship with his significantly younger sister.
- Hamster & Gretel, from Disney Branded Television, will introduce Meli Povenmire in the titular role of Gretel. The series will also star Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) as Gretel’s older brother, Kevin; Beck Bennett (SNL) as Gretel’s pet hamster, Hamster; Joey King (Kissing Booth) as her tech-savvy cousin, Fred; Matt Jones (Bob Hearts Abishola) as the siblings’ easygoing father, Dave; and Carolina Ravassa (Maya and the Three) as their charismatic mother, Carolina. Premiering this summer on Disney Channel, a sneak peek of “Hamster & Gretel” was also released recently.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now