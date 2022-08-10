ABC’s “Home Economics” Announces Disneyland Episode to Kick Off Season 3

If you have been looking forward to a new season of Home Economics, you’ll be happy to hear that filming has started for the next season — which will apparently kick-off at The Happiest Place on Earth.

What’s Happening:

Home Economic s shared an update on their Twitter about the new season.

The post read: "Mickey Hayworth has a nice ring to it, no? Filming has begun for the season premiere of Home Economics, and we're taking you to Disneyland

This would seemingly suggest that the show is set to join a long list of ABC

Some other series with episodes set at Disneyland or Walt Disney World Modern Family Black-ish Roseanne George Lopez Full House Step by Step Boy Meets World And more

The new season of Home Economics begins September 21st.

The new season of Home Economics begins September 21st. Additionally, fans attending the 2022 D23 Expo

