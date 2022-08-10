ABC’s “Home Economics” Announces Disneyland Episode to Kick Off Season 3

If you have been looking forward to a new season of Home Economics, you’ll be happy to hear that filming has started for the next season — which will apparently kick-off at The Happiest Place on Earth.

What’s Happening:

  • Home Economics shared an update on their Twitter about the new season.
  • The post read: “Mickey Hayworth has a nice ring to it, no? Filming has begun for the season premiere of Home Economics, and we’re taking you to Disneyland! See you September 21!
  • This would seemingly suggest that the show is set to join a long list of ABC (and some other network) sitcoms that have included Disney Park-centric episodes.
  • Some other series with episodes set at Disneyland or Walt Disney World include:
  • The new season of Home Economics begins September 21st.
  • Additionally, fans attending the 2022 D23 Expo can catch the show’s panel on Friday, September 9th at 12:30 p.m. on the Backlot Stage.

About Home Economics:

  • A look at the heartwarming, yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on.