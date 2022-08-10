Powerline Max to Appear at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

At this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World, one character will stand out above the crowd. Guests will get the chance to see eye to eye with Max dressed as Powerline during the Halloween event.
- The Disney Parks TikTok account shared a video revealing that the fan-favorite character from A Goofy Movie will appear at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for the first time ever.
- Max will lead an awesome 90’s crew down Main Street U.S.A as part of “Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade.”
- Check out the TikTok below.
- This isn’t the first time Powerline Max has appeared in the Disney Parks. He has made appearances in Disneyland and Disneyland Paris:
More on Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party:
- For 37 select nights, starting on August 12th, 2002 and running through October 31st, 2022 from 7:00 PM to Midnight (although ticket holders will be admitted to Magic Kingdom park as early as 4:00 PM), guests of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will experience event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, and the legendary Haunted Mansion Graveyard Gravediggers.
- Returning entertainment includes Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade (with The Headless Horseman prelude), Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and more.
- Additionally, overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions:
- The event is already a high-demand offering, but with special offers for Annual Passholders, Cast Members, and more, more nights will likely sell out as get closer and enter the party season.
