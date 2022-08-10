Powerline Max to Appear at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

At this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World, one character will stand out above the crowd. Guests will get the chance to see eye to eye with Max dressed as Powerline during the Halloween event.

The Disney Parks TikTok account A Goofy Movie will appear at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for the first time ever.

will appear at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for the first time ever. Max will lead an awesome 90’s crew down Main Street U.S.A as part of “Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@disneyparks/video/7130263570582900011?amp%3Bis_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7130263570582900011

This isn’t the first time Powerline Max has appeared in the Disney Parks. He has made appearances in Disneyland and Disneyland Paris:

More on Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: