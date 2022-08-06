Event Dates For Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Begin To Sell Out

As we inch closer to the start of the spooky season at the Disney Parks, the popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has begun to sell out.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World is getting ready to start the Halloween season at the resort in only a matter of days, and predictably, the most popular offering during the spooky season – Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – is already beginning to sell out.
- The Magic Kingdom classic after-hours event features exclusive entertainment and is considered a must-see by many fans and locals. After a silent year last year, when the park offered a different After Hours experience as the world recovered from the global pandemic, the classic has returned in full force this year with eager fans ready to go.
- Not surprisingly, Halloween proper has already sold out, with no tickets available for October 31st’s event night. With dynamic pricing in place, it’s also no surprise that the other sold out night currently reflected on the official website is the first of the cheaper evenings, on Tuesday, August 16th.
- For 37 select nights, starting on August 12th, 2002 and running through October 31st, 2022 from 7:00 PM to Midnight (although ticket holders will be admitted to Magic Kingdom park as early as 4:00 PM), guests of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will experience event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, and the legendary Haunted Mansion Graveyard Gravediggers.
- Returning entertainment includes Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade (with The Headless Horseman prelude), Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and more.
- Additionally, overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions:
- The event is already a high-demand offering, but with special offers for Annual Passholders, Cast Members, and more, more nights will likely sell out as get closer and enter the party season.
