Event Dates For Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Begin To Sell Out

Walt Disney World is getting ready to start the Halloween season at the resort in only a matter of days, and predictably, the most popular offering during the spooky season – Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – is already beginning to sell out.

The Magic Kingdom classic after-hours event features exclusive entertainment and is considered a must-see by many fans and locals. After a silent year last year, when the park offered a different After Hours experience as the world recovered from the global pandemic, the classic has returned in full force this year with eager fans ready to go.