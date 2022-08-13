Photos: What’s Happening at Typhoon Lagoon

We stopped by Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park yesterday to take a look at what’s going on at the only currently open Walt Disney World water park.

Welcome to Typhoon Lagoon!

A look at the current at-the-gate ticket prices.

The H20 Glow After Hours event continues to run Saturday nights through August 22nd.

The park’s mascot, Lagoona Gator.

It was an overcast, but still warm and busy day at Walt Disney World’s island paradise.

Guests float by on the park’s lazy river.

Perhaps the park’s most thrilling attraction is Humunga Kowabunga, where you zoom 214 feet downhill in the dark at a 60-degree angle.

Typhoon Lagoon’s newest attraction is the immaculately themed family raft ride Miss Adventure Falls. It even features an animatronic!

The former Shark Reef snorkeling area was filled in a few years ago and is now a seating area.

Typhoon Lagoon features incredible theming and details all throughout the park.

Let’s peek into the Board Room, where you’ll find some great posters featuring Lagoona Gator.

There are even a few Joffrey’s Coffee stands throughout the park, including this one specializing in mini donuts.

Thanks for joining us around Typhoon Lagoon!