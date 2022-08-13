“ZOMBIES” Stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly Take Over Theme Song of “Big City Greens”

While Manheim and Donnelly play themselves, they do appear in animated form in the

follows the fish-out-of-water story of Cricket Green and his family who live on a small farm surrounded by the big city. The show has humor and heart that spans across many ages and has been a hit on Disney Channel, also airing on DisneyXD. Though we aren’t even halfway through the third season, the show has already been

with a musical movie in the works for a

debut. The

of the series has also hinted that what we may see may flip the story a bit, with a cliffhanger that the Greens might be moving back out to th