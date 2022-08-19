County Documents Reveal New Road Names For Universal Orlando’s Newest Park

As construction continues on Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe, county records and permits reveal a new road leading up to the park with a fitting name. Spoiler alert: It’s epic.
What’s Happening:
- Visible progress is being made over on Universal Boulevard in Central Florida as construction continues on Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe, set to open in 2025.
- According to MyNews13, documents filed with Orange County seek a name for a new road being built that will lead up to the new park, asking for the name “Epic Boulevard.” Should “Epic Boulevard” not be approved for whatever reason, the company has listed “Epic Parkway” as an alternative.
- According to the application, the road will be 1.06 miles in length, and will connect to an extension of Kirkman Road, which is currently under construction. The Kirkman Road extension is expected to assist with traffic in that portion of the tourist corridor, and will provide a 1.7 mile connection between Carrier Drive and Universal Boulevard when complete.
- The road name request also mentions another newly built road with the name “Constellation Way,” that based on the map, will serve as some sort of access or exit to what appears to be a new parking lot/garage.
- Universal’s Epic Universe will offer an entirely new level of experiences that will forever redefine theme park entertainment. Guests will venture beyond their wildest imagination, traveling into beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the destination. The new location will feature a theme park, an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more. Ultimately, this expansion will create more space and freedom to let loose and create lasting memories with the people you love.
- While Universal Orlando has yet to reveal any official plans for what will be included in the new park, closer examinations of the concept art and the current construction efforts have fans speculating that the park will include areas themed to Fantastic Beasts, How to Train Your Dragon, and the classic Universal Monsters.
- The new park will also serve as home to the Orlando version of Super Nintendo World. This area is already open at Universal Studios Japan and is set to open next at Universal Studios Hollywood early next year.
- The new park will be located further from the current Universal Orlando resort we know and love, stretching down Universal Boulevard getting closer to the Orange County Convention Center.
