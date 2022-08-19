County Documents Reveal New Road Names For Universal Orlando’s Newest Park

Visible progress is being made over on Universal Boulevard in Central Florida as construction continues on Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe, set to open in 2025.

According to MyNews13, documents filed with Orange County seek a name for a new road being built that will lead up to the new park, asking for the name “Epic Boulevard.” Should “Epic Boulevard” not be approved for whatever reason, the company has listed “Epic Parkway” as an alternative.

According to the application, the road will be 1.06 miles in length, and will connect to an extension of Kirkman Road, which is currently under construction. The Kirkman Road extension is expected to assist with traffic in that portion of the tourist corridor, and will provide a 1.7 mile connection between Carrier Drive and Universal Boulevard when complete.