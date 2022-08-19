World Princess Week Returns for Second Year from August 21st – 27th

For the second year in a row, World Princess Week is returning across the Walt Disney Company from August 21st-27th, highlighting the impact of Disney Princesses and the courage and kindness they inspire in fans all around the world.
What’s Happening:
- Global superstar and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Brandy visited the Disneyland Resort for a special performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle of “Starting Now,” the theme song of Ultimate Princess Celebration.
- Brandy’s performance of “Starting Now” will be available to watch on Monday, August 22nd.
- Making her official debut as a Disney Princess this year is Kumandran warrior Raya from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Raya and the Last Dragon.
Walt Disney World Resort
- If you’re staying at a Walt Disney World hotel during World Princess Week, then you can attend one of the Movies Under the Stars for princess movie screenings all week at select resorts.
- Head over to Disney Springs for a princess-themed DJ dance party on Sunday, August 21st and Saturday, August 27th to show off your royal moves.
- If you’re looking to bring out your inner princess, stop by The American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT for a Tiana and Naveen-inspired paper crown giveaway.
- There will also be many food and beverage offerings throughout the Resort themed to your favorite royal friends.
Disneyland Resort
- If you are a Magic Key holder, be sure to stop by Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure for a photo opportunity and magical extras.
- Join Disney Artist and Historian Stacia Martin at WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney District on August 21st from 12:00-4:00 p.m., to see her draw Disney Princess characters.
- Guests staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort on August 22nd, are invited to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa to see her in action again.
- For guests staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa club level, there will be a special opportunity to watch and chat with Stacia in the Veranda.
Disneyland Paris
- Check out The Royal Promenade, a cavalcade of princesses and queens set to the song “Starting Now.”
- Head behind Sleeping Beauty Castle for Aurora Welcome Greetings, a magical happening with Princess Aurora and dancers.
- Four exclusive Magic Shots from Disney PhotoPass are available during the week, and you can collect free princess collectible cards throughout the park before you head home for the night.
- Outside of the theme parks, there are still plenty of opportunities to participate in World Princess Week.
- Browse through this activity book for numerous princess activities fun for the whole family.
- Join the conversation by using #WorldPrincessWeek and stay tuned for more exciting princess news this week.
