World Princess Week Returns for Second Year from August 21st – 27th

For the second year in a row, World Princess Week is returning across the Walt Disney Company from August 21st-27th, highlighting the impact of Disney Princesses and the courage and kindness they inspire in fans all around the world.

What’s Happening:

Global superstar and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Brandy visited the Disneyland Resort

Brandy’s performance of “Starting Now” will be available to watch on Monday, August 22nd.

Making her official debut as a Disney Princess this year is Kumandran warrior Raya from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Raya and the Last Dragon.

Walt Disney World Resort

Disneyland Resort

If you are a Magic Key holder, be sure to stop by Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure

Join Disney Artist and Historian Stacia Martin at WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney

Guests staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort on August 22nd, are invited to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa to see her in action again.

For guests staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa club level, there will be a special opportunity to watch and chat with Stacia in the Veranda.

Disneyland Paris

Check out The Royal Promenade, a cavalcade of princesses and queens set to the song “Starting Now.”

Head behind Sleeping Beauty Castle for Aurora Welcome Greetings, a magical happening with Princess Aurora and dancers.

Four exclusive Magic Shots from Disney PhotoPass are available during the week, and you can collect free princess collectible cards throughout the park before you head home for the night.

Outside of the theme parks, there are still plenty of opportunities to participate in World Princess Week.

Browse through this activity book

Join the conversation by using #WorldPrincessWeek and stay tuned for more exciting princess news this week.