World Princess Week Returns for Second Year from August 21st – 27th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

For the second year in a row, World Princess Week is returning across the Walt Disney Company from August 21st-27th, highlighting the impact of Disney Princesses and the courage and kindness they inspire in fans all around the world.

What’s Happening:

  • Global superstar and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Brandy visited the Disneyland Resort for a special performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle of “Starting Now,” the theme song of Ultimate Princess Celebration.
  • Brandy’s performance of “Starting Now” will be available to watch on Monday, August 22nd.

  • Making her official debut as a Disney Princess this year is Kumandran warrior Raya from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Raya and the Last Dragon.

Walt Disney World Resort

  • If you’re staying at a Walt Disney World hotel during World Princess Week, then you can attend one of the Movies Under the Stars for princess movie screenings all week at select resorts.
  • Head over to Disney Springs for a princess-themed DJ dance party on Sunday, August 21st and Saturday, August 27th to show off your royal moves.
  • If you’re looking to bring out your inner princess, stop by The American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT for a Tiana and Naveen-inspired paper crown giveaway.
  • There will also be many food and beverage offerings throughout the Resort themed to your favorite royal friends.

Disneyland Resort

  • If you are a Magic Key holder, be sure to stop by Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure for a photo opportunity and magical extras.
  • Join Disney Artist and Historian Stacia Martin at WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney District on August 21st from 12:00-4:00 p.m., to see her draw Disney Princess characters.

  • Guests staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort on August 22nd, are invited to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa to see her in action again.
  • For guests staying at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa club level, there will be a special opportunity to watch and chat with Stacia in the Veranda.

Disneyland Paris

  • Check out The Royal Promenade, a cavalcade of princesses and queens set to the song “Starting Now.”
  • Head behind Sleeping Beauty Castle for Aurora Welcome Greetings, a magical happening with Princess Aurora and dancers.
  • Four exclusive Magic Shots from Disney PhotoPass are available during the week, and you can collect free princess collectible cards throughout the park before you head home for the night.

  • Outside of the theme parks, there are still plenty of opportunities to participate in World Princess Week.
  • Browse through this activity book for numerous princess activities fun for the whole family.
  • Join the conversation by using #WorldPrincessWeek and stay tuned for more exciting princess news this week.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning