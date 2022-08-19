Foodie Guide to World Princess Week at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

World Princess Week is returning to Disneyland and Walt Disney World from August 21st through the 27th, and part of the celebration includes some delicious, unique food offerings. Let’s take a look at what’s available in the latest Foodie Guide!

Be sure to check out both the Walt Disney World Resort app and the Disneyland Resort app for items available on mobile order.

World Princess Week at Walt Disney World

Cinderella’s Royal Table

Lost Slipper: White chocolate mini slipper with white cremeux pearls tucked inside a milk chocolate dome served with hot caramel

Friar’s Nook

Snow White Cone: DOLE Whip lemon, blue cone, chocolate bird, and sugar bow

Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe

Anna & Elsa Cookie: Sugar cookies with chocolate ganache

Oasis Sweets and Sips

Jasmine Cookie: Sugar cookies with apricot jam

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue

Tiana Banana Pudding

Sunshine Seasons

Anna & Elsa Cupcake: Strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling and strawberry buttercream topped with a chocolate crown

Catalina Eddie’s

Enchanted Rose: Dark chocolate, blackcurrant, and morello cherry mousse with whipped cookies ‘n cream fluff, and gilded chocolate-covered cacao nibs on a shortbread cookie

Dockside Diner

Seaside Brownie: Chocolate brownie topped with white chocolate ganache and seaside garnish

Creature Comforts

Pocahontas Mousse: Pineapple-banana cake, coconut cream cheese mousse, chocolate feather, and candy gem

Amorette’s Patisserie

Snow White 85th Anniversary Petit Cake: Vanilla chiffon cake layered with apple mousse and cinnamon mousse with white chocolate crunch pearls (New)

Snack Shack

The Moana Cone: Coconut soft-serve and DOLE Whip strawberry swirled into a chocolate coconut dipped waffle cone with white chocolate and an edible flower (New)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort:

Landscape of Flavors

Mermaid Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake filled with pineapple topped with a coconut buttercream and a white chocolate mermaid tail (Availability will continue past August 27th)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort:

Contempo Café

Cinderella Cupcake: Vanilla cake with vanilla crème custard filling, butter cream, white chocolate slipper, and fondant pumpkin

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa:

Gasparilla Island Grill

Perfectly Princess Cupcake: Vanilla sponge cupcake with pink buttercream ruffles, white nonpareils sprinkles, and Princess white chocolate coin

Disney’s Polynesian Village:

Kona Island Coffee Bar and Capt. Cook’s

Moana Mini Cake: Vanilla cake, mango mousse, and a wave of glaçage, buttercream, fondant, and white chocolate décor (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter:

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory

Wishing on Stars: Olive Oil cake, banana cream pie mousse, white chocolate Feuilletine crunch, and white chocolate glaçage (New) (Availability will continue past August 27th)

Disney’s Riviera Resort:

Le Petit Café

Aurora Fruit Tart: Diplomat cream, raspberry mousse, and fresh berries with a white chocolate crown (New)

Bar Riva

True Love’s Kiss: Limeade, mango, guava, and raspberry glitter foam (New)

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa / Disney’s Old Key West Resort:

The Artist’s Palette and Good’s Food to Go

Snow White Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake filled with a spiced caramel apple filling topped with caramel buttercream, red chocolate dip, and a red bow

World Princess Week at the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park:

Red Rose Taverne

Coconut-Strawberry Lemonade featuring Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Holiday Cart

The Princess and the Frog Macaron: Mint chocolate chip French macaron (New)

Mint chocolate chip French macaron Princess Gown Cookie: Sugar cookie with royal icing (New)

Sugar cookie with royal icing Tangled Loaf Cake: Lemon-blueberry flavored cake with vanilla buttercream (New)

Lemon-blueberry flavored cake with vanilla buttercream Mermaid Crisped Rice Treat: Crisped rice treat with seashells, mermaid tail, and pearls (New)

Crisped rice treat with seashells, mermaid tail, and pearls Princess Cookie: Sugar cookie with white chocolate icing (New)

Sugar cookie with white chocolate icing Princess Cookie Box with assorted cookies (New)

Princess Waffle Shot with Milk: White chocolate-coated pistachio waffle shot with choice of milk, low-fat milk, strawberry, or chocolate milk (New)

White chocolate-coated pistachio waffle shot with choice of milk, low-fat milk, strawberry, or chocolate milk Princess Waffle Shot with Alcohol: White chocolate-coated pistachio waffle shot with choice of Baileys Irish Cream, Grand Marnier, Captain Morgan Rum, Jameson Whiskey, or Rumchata (New)

GCH Craftsman Grill

Princess Cupcake: Vanilla with buttercream, pearls, and a crown (New)

Vanilla with buttercream, pearls, and a crown Princess Carriage Donut: Cake donut with white chocolate apples (New)

Available at Various Locations Throughout the Disneyland Resort

Princess Bubble Sipper includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (New)

includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase Available at the following: Main Street, U.S.A. Fruit Cart Town Square Churro Cart Little Red Wagon Sleeping Beauty Castle Churro Cart Red Rose Taverne Maurice’s Treats Edelweiss Snacks “ it’s a small world



California Churro

Princess Churro: A strawberry filled churro dusted with delicious pink strawberry sugar and served with a side of cream cheese frosting

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

The Mermaid CrazyShake: Blueberry shake with vanilla-frosted rim and mermaid sprinkles topped with a mermaid tail, pearl clam shell, fish lollipop, whipped cream, and mermaid sprinkles

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Pink Paloma: Tequila combined with pink grapefruit juice, agave syrup, premium grapefruit soda, and freshly-squeezed lime juice