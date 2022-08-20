Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders To Receive “Royal” PhotoPass Opportunity

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders have yet another PhotoPass opportunity that they can enjoy, this time in Hollywoodland at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders have the opportunity to receive a complimentary Disney PhotoPass Digital Photo starting tomorrow, August 21st and lasting through September 2nd.
- All Magic Key holders have to do is head over near Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure for the “royal” opportunity and to receive the download and some magical extras as well.
- The photo op is available on those dates from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM daily.
- Magic Key Holders can still enjoy two other limited time PhotoPass offers taking place at the Disneyland Resort during this time frame featuring the nighttime spectaculars of both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Special shots featuring the venerable classic Main Street Electrical Parade can be found near “it’s a small world” and beauty untold is yours to behold in a World of Color shot found near Silly Symphony Swings.
- For those renewing their Magic Key, Disney is adding new perks and discounts to certain key types, including 20% off the purchase of Genie+, discounts on parking, included PhotoPass downloads for upper-tier passes, and more. These new benefits were also be added for existing Keyholders on August 18th and lasting until the expiration of their pass.
