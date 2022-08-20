Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders To Receive “Royal” PhotoPass Opportunity

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders have the opportunity to receive a complimentary Disney PhotoPass Digital Photo starting tomorrow, August 21st and lasting through September 2nd.

All Magic Key holders have to do is head over near Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure for the “royal” opportunity and to receive the download and some magical extras as well.

The photo op is available on those dates from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM daily.

