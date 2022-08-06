Disneyland Resort Introduces New Nighttime Spectacular PhotoPass Opportunity for Magic Key Holders

Magic Key holders visiting Disneyland or Disney California Adventure can enjoy a new Photopass magic shot just for them featuring World of Color and the Main Street Electrical Parade.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Magic Key holders can enjoy a special Photopass Magic Shot opportunity featuring some of the nighttime spectaculars from the Disneyland Resort.
- Between August 7th and September 1st, Magic Key Holders at Disney California Adventure can head over near Silly Symphony Swings for a special photo featuring the park’s landmark nighttime spectacular, World of Color. This opportunity is available daily starting at 7:00 PM until park close.
- World of Color returned to the park in April, relaunching alongside other spectaculars at the Disneyland Resort, including the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade and the Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular.
- You can take a look at the triumphant return performance in our video below.
- Across the Esplanade at the original Disneyland Park, Magic Key holders can enjoy a special Photopass opportunity featuring the venerable classic Main Street Electrical Parade. Also available starting August 7th until September 1st, this offering can be enjoyed near “it’s a small world” at the park. Similar to the World of Color photo, this will be available daily starting at 7:00 PM until park close.
- The parade that has come and gone over the course of decades has reappeared at the park to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a completely new finale float. The parade has been promised for only a limited time run alongside the Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular and is set to glow away once again on September 1st. You can catch the first return performance of this classic earlier this year in our video below!
