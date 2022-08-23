“The Murders Before the Marathon” Three-Part Documentary Coming to Hulu on September 5th

Could the Boston Marathon bombing have been prevented if a triple homicide that happened on the 10-year anniversary of September 11th had been solved? Find out in a new limited documentary series from ABC News coming soon to Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Journalist Susan Zalkind investigates the triple murder that took her friend’s life, the national tragedy that shook her city, and the haunting question that connects the two events: if the murders had been solved, could the Boston Marathon bombing could have been prevented?

The Murders Before The Marathon is a three-part documentary series directed by Jesse Sweet and executive produced by Story Syndicate, the production house founded by Oscar and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, Anonymous Content, and Matt Cook.

The Murders Before the Marathon streams exclusively on Hulu beginning September 5th.

streams exclusively on Hulu beginning September 5th. Check out the newly released trailer for the ABC News Studios release below:

