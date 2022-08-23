“The Murders Before the Marathon” Three-Part Documentary Coming to Hulu on September 5th

Could the Boston Marathon bombing have been prevented if a triple homicide that happened on the 10-year anniversary of September 11th had been solved? Find out in a new limited documentary series from ABC News coming soon to Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • Journalist Susan Zalkind investigates the triple murder that took her friend’s life, the national tragedy that shook her city, and the haunting question that connects the two events: if the murders had been solved, could the Boston Marathon bombing could have been prevented?
  • The Murders Before The Marathon is a three-part documentary series directed by Jesse Sweet and executive produced by Story Syndicate, the production house founded by Oscar and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, Anonymous Content, and Matt Cook.
  • The Murders Before the Marathon streams exclusively on Hulu beginning September 5th.
  • Check out the newly released trailer for the ABC News Studios release below:

