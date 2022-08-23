Hulu Debuts Trailer For New Original Comedy Series “Reboot”

Hulu has shared the trailer for the new original comedy series, Reboot, coming to the streaming service next month from the creative minds behind Modern Family.

Hulu has shared the official trailer of their upcoming comedy series, Reboot, from the Emmy Winning co-creator of the ABC Modern Family.

The series will debut on Tuesday, September 20th, with three episodes. New episodes will stream weekly.

In the show, Hulu sets out to reboot an early 2000’s family sitcom, which will force its dysfunctional cast back together again where they must now deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

The series stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu.

The series was created by Steven Levitan, who serves as an executive producer alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton. Reboot is produced by Steven Levitan Productions and Twentieth Television.

Alongside the debut of the trailer above, Hulu also released the key art for the series, which you can see below.

Earlier this summer, Hulu released a first look at Reboot.

Reboot isn't the only new series coming to Hulu, as the date was revealed for Welcome to Chippendales.

Another new Hulu original film, Mike, has been deemed "A Knockout" by our very own Bill Gowsell. You can check out his full review of the film here.

Another Hulu original series, the Emmy-nominated Ramy, returns