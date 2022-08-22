Hulu Reveals Premiere Date For Original True-Crime Saga “Welcome to Chippendales”

Hulu has announced when their new original limited series that tells the insane and crime-ridden story of a male revue that became a pop culture icon, Welcome to Chippendales, will debut.

Hulu has revealed that their upcoming original limited series Welcome to Chippendales will premiere on Tuesday, November 22nd with new episodes that will stream weekly.

A sprawling true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.

Formerly known as Immigrant, the series stars Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells and guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens.

The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Recently, it was also revealed Pam & Tommy playing former Tonight Show host Jay Leno, will also have a part in the series.

Robert Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer.