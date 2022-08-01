Adam Ray Joins the Cast of Hulu’s “Immigrant”

Comedian Adam Ray, who portrayed Jay Leno in Pam and Tommy, has joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu biopic Immigrant.

What’s Happening:

Adam Ray has been cast for a recurring role in the upcoming Hulu Original series Immigrant .

. The actor-comedian will play Larry the Emcee in the show that is being directed by Academy Award-nominee Ramin Bahrani and exec produced by Girls co-showrunner Jenni Konner.

tells the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Other previously announced cast members include: Spencer Boldman Murray Bartlett Andrew Rannells Dan Stevens Juliette Lewis Robin De Jesús Annaleigh Ashford Quentin Plair Nicola Peltz

The series is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers and Emily V. Gordon as well as Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi who will also write on the series.

20th Television serves as the studio on the series.

