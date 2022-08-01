Hulu Releases Teaser for Season 2 of “The D’Amelio Show”

Hulu has released a teaser for the second season of The D’Amelio Show, which is set to premiere with the first two episodes on Wednesday, September 28th.

What’s Happening:

From public relationships, to private struggles, to new pursuits, with millions watching their every move, each decision The D’Amelio family makes comes with unfathomable pressure and scrutiny, in an era when comments and opinions are hard to tune out.

Dixie and Charli struggle to separate their own self-love and identity from their online presence. Marc and Heidi parent in uncharted territory, as they try to protect their family from new pitfalls at every turn.

With their spectacular rise comes one-in-a-lifetime opportunities from business to personal relationships, but can they hold on to what matters most–staying together as a tight-knit family?

The first two episodes of the new season will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, September 28th, with two new episodes available to stream each week.

Check out the teaser below:

