Searchlight Pictures’ “Not Okay” Soundtrack Now Available

The official soundtrack of Searchlight Pictures’ latest film, Not Okay, is now available to stream on your favorite music platforms.

What’s Happening:

The Not Okay soundtrack features the original score composed by Pilou.

Additional songs from oh Child!, Georgette, Anna Jean, Campfire, Whookilledkenny and Juniore are also included.

You can listen to the full soundtrack below on Spotify:

More Not Okay:

Directed and written by Quinn Shephard, Not Okay stars Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge, Negin Farsad, Karan Soni and Dash Perry.

Deutch stars as Danni, an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, who fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (O'Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it's only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

