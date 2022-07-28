Hulu Reveals First Look and Release Date for Comedy Series “Reboot”

Hulu has released several first look images from their upcoming eight-episode original comedy series Reboot from the Emmy-winning co-creator of Modern Family, Steven Levitan.

Hulu reboots a fictional early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

The series stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu.

The series will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, September 20th with two episodes. New episodes stream weekly.

The series was created by Steven Levitan, who serves as an executive producer alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton. Reboot is produced by Steven Levitan Productions and Twentieth Television.

