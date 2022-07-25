Acclaimed Actress Sarah Paulson To Star In Upcoming Thriller From Searchlight Pictures

Award-Winning Actress Sarah Paulson has been tapped to star in a new thriller from Searchlight Pictures due out in the future as a Hulu Original, according to Deadline.

Sarah Paulson has reportedly been tapped to star in an upcoming horror film from Searchlight Pictures, Dust, set for release directly on Hulu.

set for release directly on Hulu. Paulson is set to join Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, who are directing the film, and is set to begin shooting later next month.

The film is being written by Crouse, who is also known for her work on HBO’s WestWorld.

The film follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family.

Dust will reportedly stream on Disney's platforms, as a Hulu Original in the U.S., and on Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+

Paulson previously starred in Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave, which received an Academy Award for Best Picture, and Sean Durkin's Martha Marcy May Marlene, both of which were released by Searchlight Pictures. Paulson is also widely recognized for her roles in FX American Horror Story, and her performances as Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, and Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Fans of Paulson can look forward to her performance in the film adaptation of Clybourne Park and in Bad Robot's series based on Glennon Doyle's memoir, Untamed.

Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield: “Sarah is an extraordinary artist and we are thrilled to be working with her again.”