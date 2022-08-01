Annie Q. Riegel Joins the Cast of Hulu’s “Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem”

by |
Tags: , ,

According to Deadline, Annie Q. Riegel (Kung Fu, The Leftovers) has joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming series Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem in a major recurring role.

What’s Happening:

  • Riegel will play Winnie in the project written by Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams and directed by Marc Webb.
  • The series asks, how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something, but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin) and his protégée (Violett Beane) aim to discover.
  • Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem received a 10-episode order from Hulu this year. The series will go into production this month and continue through December.
  • Other cast members include Lauren Patten, Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou and Rahul Kohli.
  • The series, which is produced by ABC Signature, is written by Weiss and Cole McAdams, who are also co-showrunners. The pair executive produce alongside Webb and Mark Martin for Black Lamb.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now