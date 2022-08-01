Annie Q. Riegel Joins the Cast of Hulu’s “Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem”

According to Deadline, Annie Q. Riegel (Kung Fu, The Leftovers) has joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming series Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem in a major recurring role.

What’s Happening:

Riegel will play Winnie in the project written by Stumptown

The series asks, how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something, but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin) and his protégée (Violett Beane) aim to discover.

Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem received a 10-episode order

Other cast members include Lauren Patten, Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou and Rahul Kohli.

The series, which is produced by ABC

More Hulu News: