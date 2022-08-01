Annie Q. Riegel Joins the Cast of Hulu’s “Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem”

According to Deadline, Annie Q. Riegel (Kung Fu, The Leftovers) has joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming series Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem in a major recurring role.
What’s Happening:
- Riegel will play Winnie in the project written by Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams and directed by Marc Webb.
- The series asks, how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something, but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin) and his protégée (Violett Beane) aim to discover.
- Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem received a 10-episode order from Hulu this year. The series will go into production this month and continue through December.
- Other cast members include Lauren Patten, Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou and Rahul Kohli.
- The series, which is produced by ABC Signature, is written by Weiss and Cole McAdams, who are also co-showrunners. The pair executive produce alongside Webb and Mark Martin for Black Lamb.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has released a teaser for the second season of The D’Amelio Show, which is set to premiere with the first two episodes on Wednesday, September 28th.
- The official soundtrack of Searchlight Pictures’ latest film, Not Okay, is now available to stream on your favorite music platforms.
- Hulu has released several first look images from their upcoming eight-episode original comedy series Reboot from the Emmy-winning co-creator of Modern Family, Steven Levitan.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now