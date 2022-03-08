“Career Opportunities In Murder & Mayhem” Lands Hulu Series Order

According to Deadline, Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem has scored a ten-episode series order at Hulu. The Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane-fronted drama had been ordered to pilot in September.
What’s Happening:
- Written by Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams with the pilot directed by Marc Webb, the series asks how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth, played by Patinkin, and his protégée, played by Beane, aim to discover. The truth at all costs.
- It is Patinkin’s latest streaming series; last year, he was a series regular on Paramount+’s The Good Fight, where he played Judge Wackner. He is also coming off an eight season run on Homeland.
- Beane is best known for her roles on CBS’ God Friended Me and The Flash on The CW. Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi also star.
- The series, which is produced by ABC Signature, is written by Weiss and Cole McAdams, who are also co-showrunners. The pair executive produces alongside Webb and Mark Martin for Black Lamb.
More Hulu News:
- FX’s True Crime Thriller Under the Banner of Heaven, the seven episode limited series inspired by the bestseller Under the Banner of Heaven, the true crime publication by Jon Krakauer premieres Thursday, April 28th Exclusively on Hulu.
- 20th Century Studios and Hulu have released the trailer for the psychological thriller Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, directed by expert thrill master Adrian Lyne.
- On Hulu, no one can hear you scream. Ok, that’s not exactly how it goes, but a new Hulu Original film based on the iconic sci-fi franchise Alien is in the works for the streamer.