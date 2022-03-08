“Career Opportunities In Murder & Mayhem” Lands Hulu Series Order

According to Deadline, Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem has scored a ten-episode series order at Hulu. The Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane-fronted drama had been ordered to pilot in September.

What’s Happening:

Written by Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams with the pilot directed by Marc Webb, the series asks how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth, played by Patinkin, and his protégée, played by Beane, aim to discover. The truth at all costs.

duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams with the pilot directed by Marc Webb, the series asks how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer? That’s what the world’s once greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth, played by Patinkin, and his protégée, played by Beane, aim to discover. The truth at all costs. It is Patinkin’s latest streaming series; last year, he was a series regular on Paramount+’s The Good Fight , where he played Judge Wackner. He is also coming off an eight season run on Homeland .

, where he played Judge Wackner. He is also coming off an eight season run on . Beane is best known for her roles on CBS’ God Friended Me and The Flash on The CW. Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi also star.

and on The CW. Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi also star. The series, which is produced by ABC

More Hulu News: