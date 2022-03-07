20th Century Studios Shares “Deep Water” Trailer Before the Film Debuts on Hulu

20th Century Studios and Hulu have released the trailer for the psychological thriller Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, directed by expert thrill master Adrian Lyne.

is produced by Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner and Anthony Katagas. The new film is set to premiere on Hulu on March 18th.

About Deep Water: