20th Century Studios Shares “Deep Water” Trailer Before the Film Debuts on Hulu

20th Century Studios and Hulu have released the trailer for the psychological thriller Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, directed by expert thrill master Adrian Lyne.
- Deep Water is produced by Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner and Anthony Katagas.
- The new film is set to premiere on Hulu on March 18th.
- Check out the new trailer for the film below:
About Deep Water:
- Deep Water is set to star Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead. The couple staves off divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each to take lovers, but it becomes messy as the story exposes the surface facade of American suburban life.
- The cast of the film also includes:
- Tracy Letts
- Lil Rel Howery
- Dash Mihok
- Finn Wittrock
- Kristen Connolly
- Jacob Elordi
- Rachel Blanchard
- Michael Braun
- Jade Fernandez
- Grace Jenkins
- Brendan C. Miller
- Devyn Tyler
- Jeff Pope
- The film was originally set to debut in theaters on January 14th, and will now be sent to Hulu domestically and Amazon internationally.
- Deep Water will debut March 18 exclusively as a Hulu Original in the U.S.