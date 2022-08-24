Photos: New Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Hits Universal Orlando Store Shelves

Last week, Universal Orlando announced the full line-up for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. With the event quickly approaching, new merchandise is constantly hitting store shelves around the Resort. Let’s take a look at some of the items available this year.

This first shirt features some of the characters that will be seen in the various scare zones.

“Every Day is Halloween” with this line of merchandise, from a souvenir glass, to a shirt and jacket.

Featured prominently in much of this year’s merchandise is breakout hit Lil’ Boo, who featured in last year’s Wicked Growth house and spawned an online following.

Lil’ Boo is the star of this shirt and the wonderful sign below.

You can even get Lil’ Boo socks!

This excellent design features the first house announced for this year’s event, Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.

This glass uses the main art created for the aforementioned house.

While not specifically for Halloween Horror Nights, let’s showcase this spooky coffee that’s available from Coffee Shop of Horrors, an independent, Halloween-themed coffee shop located in Montverde, Florida.

