Photos: Halloween Horror Nights 31 Set-Up at Universal Studios Florida

Last week, Universal Orlando announced the full line-up for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. Yesterday, I popped into Universal Studios Florida to see some of the decorations being put up, and there’s been a lot of progress made!

As you walk down the main street of Production Central, a large amount of pumpkins can be found all around you, including a very special one…

Lil’ Boo himself, the breakout star of last year’s event, can be found hidden amongst dozens of other pumpkins. In this scare zone, Horrors of Halloween, you’ll encounter The Pumpkin Lord and all his devious subjects.

Over on Hollywood Blvd., you’ll venture through an ominous Halloween thunderstorm within a ghastly cemetery in Graveyard: Deadly Unrest.

One of this year’s food booths is being installed at Cafe La Bamba, with a Dia de Los Muertos theme.

Some additional Dia de Los Muertos theming nearby.

A couple of additional food and beverage booths are being set up at Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone.

Experience a terrifying 1950s Halloween parade-gone-wrong alongside bloodthirsty trick-or-treaters in Sweet Revenge.

This year’s Summer Tribute Store is getting a makeover into a rundown movie theater. For the first time ever, the scares taking root in the streets of Universal Studios Florida will bleed into the theme of the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store with a collection of incredibly detailed environments inspired by the iconic Halloween haunts featured throughout the event. Guests will shop the latest Halloween Horror Nights merchandise and treats as they venture through a Pumpkin Patch, Cemetery and Witch’s Cottage – eventually making their way to the final room – an elaborate Halloween festival set in the same town as the store’s neighboring scare zone, Sweet Revenge.

Finally, a wonderful booth is set up near Men in Black: Alien Attack, shaped like a giant pumpkin!