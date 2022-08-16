Universal Orlando Announces Full Halloween Horror Nights 31 Event Line-Up

Horror fans, rejoice! Universal Orlando Resort has announced the full line-up of thrilling houses, scare zones and more that you’ll be able to experience at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event.

What’s Happening:

The event kicks off Friday, September 2nd and runs select nights through October 31st.

Visitors to HHN 31 will be able to partake in 10 different walk through house experiences this Halloween season.

The four previously announced houses are: Universal Monsters: Legends Collide The Horrors of Blumhouse The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare Halloween

Joining them are six completely original house ideas, created by the brilliant minds at Universal.

Spirits of the Coven – A coven of beautiful ﬂapper witches will lure you into their 1920s speakeasy, reveal their haggish true form and turn your scream squad into a witch’s brew. They’ll be cackling; you’ll be screaming.

Bugs: Eaten Alive – While touring a 1950s home of the future, you’ll be surrounded by the slime of bugs everywhere as hordes of many-legged terrors descend upon you and your scream squad. You’ll be dropping like flies.

Fiesta de Chupacabras – Visit a Latin American village where the legend of the creature Chupacabras is celebrated with a colorful ﬁesta. And the streets are lined with the crimson blood of tourists like you and your amigos.

Hellblock Horror – Enter a prison whose savage inmates are monstrous creatures. If they break free from their cells, it’s a death sentence for everyone.

Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake – In a New England ﬁshing village, undead ﬁshermen emerge from the waves to seek their revenge. You and your scream squad may have escaped their hooks in the scare zone. Now they’ll reel you in and drag you under.

Descendants of Destruction – Careful not to leave any of your scream squad behind as you descend the subway tunnels of a deserted New York. Lurking in the dark are hungry mutants looking to feast on the last remnants of humanity.

You won’t be able to escape the terror in the park’s scare zones, with five spine-chilling new concepts this year:

Encounter The Pumpkin Lord and all his devious subjects in “Horrors of Halloween”

Reap the wrath of scarecrows who will stop at nothing to harvest their souls in “Scarecrow: Cursed Soil”

Experience a terrifying 1950s Halloween parade-gone-wrong alongside bloodthirsty trick-or-treaters in “Sweet Revenge”

Venture through an ominous Halloween thunderstorm within a ghastly cemetery in “Graveyard: Deadly Unrest”

Escape an evil sorceress bringing forth an army of ravenous monstrosities in “Conjure the Dark”

Two brand-new shows will complete your Halloween Horror Nights experience:

Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire – The sequel to last year’s fan-favorite “Halloween Nightmare Fuel” show featuring the world-famous performance group, The Fuel Girls – highlighting a new Dreamer in the depths of a new nightmare set to a heart-pounding metal, rock and electronica score.

Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale – An all-new show taking place in the Universal Studios lagoon that follows the Grim Reaper on the undertaking of what happens beyond the grave – all set to eerily-remixed music by some of today’s most iconic artists.

And finally, it’s not Horror Nights without an all-new Tribute Store . For the first time ever, the scares taking root in the streets of Universal Studios Florida will bleed into the theme of the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store with a collection of incredibly detailed environments inspired by the iconic Halloween haunts featured throughout the event. Guests will shop the latest Halloween Horror Nights merchandise and treats as they venture through a Pumpkin Patch, Cemetery and Witch’s Cottage – eventually making their way to the final room – an elaborate Halloween festival set in the same town as the store’s neighboring scare zone, “Sweet Revenge.”

Check out the newly released announcement video below, and remember… Never Go Alone!